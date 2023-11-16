Here's where house prices have furthest to recover

Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says mortgage holders won't have any real relief until the end of next year, even though interest rate increases seem unlikely.

There was slow but steady improvement in the housing market in October, the Real Estate Institute says, but much of the country still has a significant way to go before prices get near their previous peak.

It said its house price index, which smooths out the variation that can come from sales figures, was up 1.1% month-on-month and down 2.5% on the year before.

Prices increased 1.3% in Auckland, 1.8% in the Hastings area and 2.4% in Napier.

There were 2.5% fewer sales compared to September but 8% more than in October 2022. The number of days to sell nationally dropped by seven compared to the year before.

Nationally, prices are still 14.6% lower than their peak, 22.6% lower in Wellington and 19% lower in Auckland, the institute said.

Otago and Southland were closest to their previous peaks, at 4% under.

House prices soared during the pandemic, rising 40% before the downturn hit.

That has left some recent buyers facing losing their deposits if they have to sell.

Prices are still up 5.8% over five years.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington prices are furthest from their peak.

“Local agents are reporting a lot more activity across buyer groups. They’re noticing more investors and first-home buyers looking to secure properties sharing the market with vendors who are showing a willingness to be realistic with their price expectations. We can see signs of that in the median prices this month,” chief executive Jen Baird said.

“Agents are reporting increased engagement and more certainty from buyers in the bigger centres, especially post-election, supported by the warmer weather. Properties are taking slightly fewer days to sell on average, which is an anticipated sign of more positive things ahead.”

The number of new listings coming on to the market was up 2.6% year-on-year and up 21.9% compared to September. Every region had an increase.

“The increasing number of listings coming to market is showing a slow, but marked, improvement to the past year, and a renewed confidence from vendors looking to sell with more certainty now the election is behind us. While details of the new Government are still being discussed amongst coalition partners, many vendors and buyers are showing confidence that it’s a better time to sell now and a good time to buy. The signs are there for an improving market,” Baird said.

“Although Real Estate Institute data is showing a steadying ship this month, we should not discount the impact for those coming off high interest rates, the pressure of the cost of living, and the impact on the market post-election. Keep a close eye on the next three months of data as the new coalition Government’s policies land, migration flows remain high leading to pressure on both the residential sales and rentals market, the weather turns warmer and we watch global factors play out.”