The very important detail you never knew about on your SodaStream

TikTok user @jess_einaudi has shared her discovery on the back of her plastic SodaStream bottles.

Well, it turns out that plastic bottles have an expiry date.

TikTok user @jess_einaudi has shared her discovery after noticing a date on the back of her plastic SodaStream bottles.

"Big PSA for anyone who has a SodaStream because I cannot be the only one who didn't know this," she said.

"I was just kind of looking at this [bottle] absentmindedly, and I was like 'Why is there a date in the fine print'?"

The fine print on her SodaStream bottle says to 'never use after October of 2022'.

"So being a year past that date I was like 'Hmm, let me Google and see what's going on'," she explained.

"I kind of assumed it would be like after a certain amount of time, microplastics are leaking into your water or something, but no."

It turns out the expiry date on the bottles is actually for safety reasons.

SodaStream NZ/Facebook Did you know that your SodaStream has a use by date?

"Our bottles are designed to withstand the recurring pressure caused by carbonation. However, due to the nature of plastic and the stresses it undergoes, it is necessary to replace the bottles after a certain period of time. This is because the plastic can gradually degrade and deform, which may lead to cracks and potential safety hazards when carbonating," a SodaStream spokesperson told 9Honey.

"SodaStream has conducted extensive testing of our bottles to understand their life under standard and strenuous use. Therefore, bottles have an expiry date to ensure customer safety. To ensure the safety of our customers, we strongly recommend checking the expiration date on the bottle and purchasing new ones as soon as the previous ones expire."

However, you don't have to throw the bottles away because they can be reused as long as it's not for carbonation.

"Consumers can still use their bottles for still water after this period, for as long as they like," the spokesperson said.

They added that the expiry date is easier to see on newer bottles.﻿

"When we launched our dishwasher safe bottles more than 12 months ago, we implemented a new expiry date icon on the back of the bottles so it's much more visible – see icon below."

SodaStream users who viewed the TikTok revealing the detail were stunned.﻿

Supplied The SodaStream Terra, which can be used with glass or plastic bottles.

"How is this not more known?" asked Jess. "So this is your PSA to read the fine print on the back of your SodaStream bottles because yours are probably expired too."

We had members of the team who own a SodaStream to check their bottles to see if Jess was right about the hidden detail in the fine print.

As it turns out, there is indeed a use by date on the plastic bottles.

The print reads, "NEVER use if damaged/deformed or after [date]."

Some of our team's SodaStream bottles have been expired for over a year, but some commenters on Jess' TikTok video seem to have been taking the risk a little longer than that.

"Help. Mine expired in 2013," said one user, while another commented, "Just read mine, expired 2017. 😂"

Many others in the comment section shared the same piece of advice: Buy the glass SodaStream bottles instead, as they don't have any expiry date.