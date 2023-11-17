Mr Mod's second-to-last collection of Mid-century goodies to go under the hammer

It was the end of an era when Mid-century collector Ross Morrison of Mr Mod in Christchurch closed his doors earlier this year. Now the second of his three final collections of wares is going to auction in Auckland.

Described as “phenomenal” by Webb’s decorative arts specialist Florence Fournier, the second part of his collection will go under the hammer at Webb’s on Monday 20 November at 6:30pm. The first instalment was auctioned back in May.

Fournier says the catalogue is so “filled with incredible designs from across the globe” that it’s difficult for her to pick a favourite.

However, standout items are said to be an Italian teak and rosewood sideboard, a unit by Osvaldo Borsani, a Valentine typewriter by Ettore Sottsas, as well as the Norwegian-designed Globe Sofa, one of only around 110 made.

webbs A Gull-Wing armchair by Gastone Rinaldi for Rima, expected to reach between $1200 and $1800 at auction.

“This rare statement sofa is a guaranteed conversation starter,” says Fournier.

Other special items include a 1960s Tulip-style dining suite by Eero Saarinen for Knoll International New York, a Charles and Ray Eames RAR rocking chair, several German lucite tables, a three-seater Globe sofa by Peter Opsvik for Stokke Møbler Norway, which is expected to reach up to $8000, and many other forms of seating, storage and decor items.

Webb's An antique Italian marble bust of Antinous for sale in Mr Mod's second collection, going to auction at Webb's on Monday, November 20.

Renowned for amassing one of the largest collections of modernist furniture and decorative arts ever seen on our shores, if you love mid-century modern decor, you won’t want to miss out.

The catalogue is available to view via the Webb’s website all weekend, and will be viewable on request on the day of the sale.