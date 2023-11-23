The most popular pet names in New Zealand this year

Luna takes top young pet name for the fifth year running. (File photo)

Pet-lovers put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect name for their furry friend – but only one name can come out crowned the top dog.

For the fifth year in a row, the favourite young pet name is Aotearoa is Luna.

This is true for puppies, kittens and bunnies – it doesn’t seem to matter kind of four-legged friend you have in your family, Kiwis are fond of naming their pets after the moon.

The New Zealand Companion Animal Register, which holds the details for 1.3 million pets, also found that other popular pet names for young animals in 2023 were: Bella, Charlie, Coco.

The register is the country’s microchip database for any species of pet, and it has been collecting information since 2007.

David Lloyd, general manager at Companion Animals New Zealand, said the names Luna, Bella and Charlie are so common they could cause “confusion at the local dog park or cattery”.

“These names are the top three all-time pet names registered on the New Zealand Companion Animal Register and are the top three again in 2023.”

There are also a few new kids on the block. Barbie and Ken made an appearance as common pet names in 2023, after the blockbuster Barbie Movie was released in July.

Top puppy names 2023:

Luna Bella Charlie Ruby Poppy Coco Molly Buddy Daisy Teddy

Top kitten names 2023:

Luna Bella Charlie Nala Coco Milo Leo Shadow Poppy Smokey

Top bunny names 2023: