Could this 1907 Waiheke bach at the water's edge be your remote-working paradise?

Far off the beaten track, in the middle of the Hauraki gulf, in a bay that up until 20 years ago could only be accessed by boat, is a home that’s been a retreat for well over a century.

Current owner Tony Paterson, 62, calls the home “the barefoot bach”. He fell in love with 46 Arran Bay Road, Waiheke as he was on the ferry travelling to a family wedding.

“I’d been looking for a true waterfront property for a long time,” says Paterson.

“And by true waterfront, I mean a property which goes down to the beach, not one where the road’s in front. Somewhere which has the water lapping at the bottom of your property and no road for your children or grandchildren to worry about.”

Bayleys The property includes a boat shed with ramp and access to the shared wharf.

Upon visiting, he fell in love with the journey to the property itself.

“I love the fact that when you jump on a ferry to get to Waiheke, that automatically starts to unwind you from the city,” he says.

Our best home and property stories, in your inbox Sign up now

It might take only an hour and a half from Auckland CBD to the sands of Arran Bay, but Paterson finds every moment of the journey to be meditative.

The commute begins with a ferry crossing before a drive across the island; then it’s down a gravel road through native forest “full of birdlife”, along the driveway with overhanging trees, past a small orchard of “decades old” fruit trees, and into the cottage.

Bayleys Windows on both sides of the kitchen open up to let the outside in.

Paterson says it’s not until you’re inside the home that you realise the vista of sand, sea and sky spread out before you.

It was this enchanting view, and proximity to the water that “got” him first. After that, it was the huge variety of native wildlife around: From tūī, weka, kaka and kerurū in the trees, to kingi, orca and stingrays in the bay, and even blue penguins, which were nesting underneath the house.

“The previous owner actually built a separate little house for them on the property because they were making such a racket underneath the house during mating season,” says Paterson.

“There are places where you walk down for 25 minutes from your house, down the side of a hillside down to your beach, but this is the address – it’s 46 Arran Bay and about 46 steps from the front deck to the beach.”

Bayleys With kingis, stingray and even orcas visiting the bay, it’s a marine lovers paradise.

“I've been out on my little tinny, and I've seen penguins swimming past me. What sold me was the feeling of remoteness, but you're not remote. And the fact you’ve got native bush which is alive with native birds and there are forests around.”

Built in 1907 out of kauri that was milled on-site, it was once the holiday home of settlers who would sail across from Coromandel.

A litigation lawyer within the insurance industry, Paterson has found escaping to the home to be a welcome respite. With good mobile reception and internet access, he worked remotely from the property for two years, sometimes taking client meetings while walking on the beach.

“It’s not for everyone, but for me, it was entirely doable,” says Paterson. “It seems that particularly through Covid, some people have realised that you don't necessarily have to be in an office if you're in the service industry.”

Bayleys The view from the living room.

Bayleys One of the four bedrooms.

“I've worked this way with laptop and mobile phone for 20 years, so I have not felt I've had to be in an office.”

“This place meant that I could look out at the sea or the beach and be working. And certainly if you work in any sort of stress environment like mine, it was a very de-stressing thing, to work where I had the sound of the waves.”

Part of a residents' community known as The Arran Bay Club, which helped to first connect road access to the houses just decades ago, the property is freehold, and has no body corporate. Residents do pay into the club to maintain upkeep of the road, the shared wharf and boat ramp.

“Most people have their own budget,” says Paterson. “The club meets annually to have our AGM and there are some activities that all owners are invited to each year.”

Bayleys The living-dining area.

Community activities that “anyone can join” include things like fishing competitions, and sports days with kayaking and running races.

The homes all have riparian rights but a common path crosses the front of all the properties, enabling people to walk from one side of the bay to the other at high tide.

“People used to use it to get down to a walkway which took you around the base and into the bay next door and that was where the big ships used to come and go 100 years ago, so I imagine there’s a bit of history to it,” says Paterson.

“The owners are really helpful to each other, but you're not in each other's space.”

It’s a location he describes as “closely held”.

Bayleys The view from the deck to the wharf is almost Mediterranean.

“Many properties here are handed down parent to child.”

Renovated extensively by the previous owners, the home has been repainted inside and outside by Paterson. He added digital water meters to the tanks, enabling water levels to be checked with a mobile app.

“Water is precious on Waiheke,” he says.

Whilst Paterson had big plans for the 98m², four-bedroom property, going as far as having architectural plans and renders created to substantially renovate, as well as obtaining resource consent, he has since decided to move on and so these will be included with the sale.

Bayleys A home rather than a bach, the property was extensively renovated by the previous owners.

Now living in Queenstown, Paterson says he needs to recognise that his life is “very much in Queenstown” and the property is just not being used as often as it should.

“'I’ve got a resource consent for building a new boat shed and almost doubling the size of the bach, but trying to keep the renovation in keeping with the old bach itself, in terms of the shape of it.

“I wanted to keep as much of the external shell of the barefoot bach as I could, because that was one of the reasons why I loved it.

“Arran Bay is really well suited for anyone who loves boating, because there’s a boat shed, some boat ramps, and you've got this bay and this water, which is so clear and beautiful, right in front of you.”

Bayleys With a small established orchard, native trees and even the odd chicken running around, it’s a picturesque setting as you look out to sea.

Bayleys The property comes with full riparian rights, so if you want to work from the seashore, you could.

Bayleys The cottage by night. Paterson says it was originally built in 1907 from kauri milled onsite by people who lived in the Coromandel and sailed to Waiheke for holidays.

So if you’ve got the budget for a home in Auckland’s central suburbs but would perhaps rather live by the sea, 46 Arran Bay Road is for sale via price by negotiation with Bayleys, and has an RV of $2.425 million.

That’s around the same as a Sandringham bungalow. I know what view I’d rather be looking at from my desk.