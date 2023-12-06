Have you ever wanted to live on a boat? Bonus: you won't get seasick

SS Ngoiro, formerly a steam ferry in Auckland’s Devonport, is nestled on a 974 square metre waterfront site at the Tairua Marina.

Have you fantasised about living on a boat? But then reality hits, and you either don’t have a boat, maybe you can’t sail, or you get seasick.

Perhaps you’re instead looking to develop a seaside section in the picturesque Coromandel town of Tairua?

Or both – you might want to enjoy boat life but with the option to develop at a later date.

Then this quirky site could just be the property for you.

The SS Ngoiro, formerly a steam ferry on Auckland’s harbour, arrived in Tairua Harbour in 2000.

After its use at Devonport from 1914 to 1960, it was reported that the Ngoiro was bought in 1978 with the intention of bringing it to Tairua.

But the then Auckland mayor, Sir Dove-Myer Robinson, did not want the piece of maritime history to leave the city.

Supplied The kitchen has since been updated.

So it was a floating restaurant and museum in Auckland's Viaduct Basin for two decades, before finally being set free when the Basin was redeveloped for the 1998 America's Cup.

Now, the over 100-year-old boat is nestled on a 974 square metre waterfront site in Tairua, on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

There, it was used for all sorts – including a restaurant, wedding venue and short-term accommodation, before being partially used for permanent housing.

Supplied The boat has been renovated, but with many of its original features and history preserved.

Its owner, Rob McHardy, lives on the Ngoiro full time, and as someone who gets seasick, he said this was his only opportunity to live comfortably on a boat.

Even though it's on land, he still wakes up every morning to a spectacular view of the water.

One bedroom can be found in the bow, featuring an abundance of original windows that look out to sea.

Supplied The Ngoiro still boasts its original bar on the bottom floor.

“It’s a neat site because it gets every view. Down the harbour, and over Paku Bay, Paku itself and looking down Pauanui Beach.

“How many people get to live in a boat? You don’t get sea sick.”

“For people who like boats, it's perfect.”

But he’s now looking to sell, with plans to leave the area.

Supplied The view from the bedroom is spectacular.

McHardy had been leasing the double-ender boat – built by Charles Bailey Junior – but purchased it when its previous owner died a few years ago.

He’s been renovating it over the last few years, including updating the kitchen and adding a bathroom upstairs.

Despite this, the two-bedroom and two-bathroom boat still feels like you’re in a piece of history with its original features (some used as decor), plaques and historical images of the ship.

Supplied The Ngoiro has been on the seaside at the Tairua Marina since its arrival in the Coromandel.

The bottom floor still boasts the original bar, with golden kauri interior, and decorative scotia with the initials of its maker CBJ woven into the design.

The living space is both bright and open – with white painted wood, lots of windows and almost no doors (except to the bathroom).

It will, though, need continuous maintenance, he said, like any older property. And it would likely sink if returned to the water.

Supplied The lounge is all open plan.

McHardy said the Paeroa Maritime Museum had asked for part of the boat, if whoever bought the section didn’t want it.

It's sitting on a site zoned for marine services, but can be used as residential housing from the upper (first) floor upwards.

It’s the last marine services land available in Tairua, he said, and the zoning rules allowed for a building of three storeys of up to 10 metres and 50% site coverage.

He was looking for enquiries over $2 million.