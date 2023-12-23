Five ways to generate income from your home

Renting out your spare room is a great way to generate revenue from your home, and meet new people at the same time.

In the dynamic landscape of modern living, homeowners are increasingly seeking innovative ways to transform their living spaces into lucrative revenue streams.

By capitalising on the burgeoning sharing economy and embracing sustainable practices, individuals can monetise their homes while catering to various demands of the market.

Here’s how to turn your home into a hub of financial opportunity.

1. Solar and batteries

Solar panels and the battery technology that accompanies them have come a long way over the past 10 years. That said, investing in a system that’s going to see you adequately feeding the grid, servicing your household needs and making you money is going to be an investment.

I’m using approximate figures here, but a 10-kilowatt system with a decent battery is going to cost between $20,000-$50,000. However, there are more cost-effective systems out there, and prices across the board are definitely coming down.

That expensive outlay can pay off when it comes time to sell your property, though, with research from Domain showing that energy-efficient homes can be worth up to as much as A$125,000 more than houses that aren’t.

Tesla has created their own energy network offering significantly higher feed-in tariffs than other electricity suppliers.

A feed-in tariff is a credit you may receive for any unused electricity sent back to the grid. Generally, it’s a set rate per kilowatt hour and added as a credit to your bill.

When you connect, the return on investment or pay-off period could be as soon as 5-7 years in the right conditions, and everything after that is money in the bank.

If you electrify your house (think LED lights, induction stove, electric oven, solar hot water or hot water heat pump, and drive an electric car), you can essentially create a grid-neutral lifestyle off the back of a $25,000 investment.

2. Growing food

Home gardening has transcended its traditional role as a hobby to become a substantial source of income.

Growing food in your backyard not only enables you to enjoy fresh, organic produce but also offers opportunities for revenue.

Selling excess produce at local markets, starting a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, or hosting agritourism activities are viable options.

The farm-to-table movement and increasing consumer interest in sustainable, locally sourced food make homegrown produce a highly sought-after commodity.

3. Rent out your car space

It might sound silly, but with urbanisation and the growing scarcity of parking spaces, renting out your unused parking spot can be a smart way to generate income.

Platforms like JustPark and Parkhound allow homeowners to list their parking spaces for rent.

Whether you live in a bustling city or near popular event venues, offering a convenient parking spot can attract commuters, eventgoers, or long-term renters looking for a safe and accessible parking solution.

4. Hosting workshops

If you possess a particular skill or expertise, your home can serve as a venue for hosting workshops or classes.

Whether it’s yoga, cooking, painting, pottery or any other creative pursuit, people are often eager to learn from passionate individuals.

You can charge a fee for these workshops, providing not only a source of income but also a platform for community engagement and knowledge sharing.

5. Home office or co-working space

As remote work gains traction, the demand for co-working spaces is on the rise. If you have an extra room or a well-designed home office, consider renting it out to freelancers, entrepreneurs, or remote workers.

Providing a conducive work environment with essential amenities can attract professionals seeking a productive workspace away from home.

While it might not make you a million dollars, the options above are viable monetisation strategies with a versatile and financially rewarding approach.

By carefully considering your preferences, local market demands and leveraging the potential of the sharing economy, you can unlock the income-generating potential of your home while embracing stories, skill sharing and community engagement.

Dean Ipaviz is a qualified builder, project manager and carpenter who’s passionate about the environment and committed to sustainability and creating awareness of sustainable building practices.

