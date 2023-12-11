What home-lovers want for Christmas

Ever wondered what the Homed writers want to find under the tree this year? Read on.

One of the perks of being a journalist on the Stuff Homed team is being abreast of what’s great to have around the house.

From tried and true classics to the latest trending items, year-round we are positively up to our eyeballs in really cool, especially nifty and often very beautiful decor, gadgets and design bits. Are we, therefore, impossible to buy for? Probably. We do know exactly what we like (and don’t).

Christmas is the time when our annual design exposure comes home to roost. Sure, we’ve probably all told our nearest and dearest that whatever they buy us will be just fine (and it will be), even if it’s socks or a gift card, again.

But, in case you were wondering, there are a few special things we have had our eyes on, just quietly. And if they arrived under the tree for us on Christmas day, well that would be just fine too.

A mini chainsaw

I've had my eyes on a mini chainsaw for a while to tackle all the fruit tree pruning I've been avoiding. The NZ Gardener team recommended I go for a quality brand such as Stihl or Husqvarna, so I've narrowed my focus to the Husqvarna P5 pruner.

I sense they're reluctant to call it a chainsaw since that would put it in the safety-specific-training-required category, and would probably put off unskilled and reluctant home gardeners like me.

Unfortunately, these don't come cheap, at about $325 (including battery and charger), so I hope Santa has deep pockets.

A piece of art

We see a lot of beautiful furniture, fittings, homewares and general home decor in this section of Stuff. One of the things I love looking at is the art people have chosen for their homes.

Just in case Santa doesn't even blink over the cost of my mini-chainsaw, I also have on my list a painting by Auckland artist Viky Garden.

Garden's work, for sale through FE29 gallery is held in private collections in New Zealand, Australia, UK, Canada, USA and Europe - just not yet in my house.

-Joanna Davis, Homed editor

A hedge trimmer

I am not sure how good I would be at cutting a hedge straight, but I’d like to give it a try. So a Ryobi One+ 18V 40cm 2.0Ah Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit ($219) is on my Christmas list.

BUNNINGS The item at the top of Colleen's wishlist, the Ryobi One+ 18V 40cm 2.0Ah Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit.

It’s electric (like my lawnmower), so I wouldn’t have to bother with petrol. The entire unit, with battery, weighs 2.2kg, and I think I could just about manage that. Bunnings says the 40cm blade and 14mm cut capacity delivers the perfect trim down to the finest of details. With a battery and charger included, it’s the “perfect tool for the perfect garden”.

New placemats

It’s a guess, but I think I have been using my current boldly striped placemats (faded) for at least 15 years, so replacements are long overdue for dining outdoors.

The ones I have my eye on are the Yulia placemats at Freedom in the colour Warm Rust, retailing at $5.75 each. They are woven from Ramie, a vegetable fabric,and I am told the fabric is strong, mildew and wrinkle resistant, which is good because I don’t much like ironing.

Stuff The Yulia Placemat from Freedom.

Freedom says it has a subtle shimmery finish that gives it an exotic appeal. Sounds perfect.

-Colleen Hawkes, Homed senior reporter

An outdoor rug

We've just finished getting our outdoor lounge ready for summer and boy, am I looking forward to using it. At the moment it's just a concrete pad with a couple of recliners, overhung with leafy shade. What I really want is an outdoor rug to pull the space together.

rugs.co.nz The Outdoor Trellis rug from Rugs.co.nz is made of polypropylene, so it's great for out on the deck.

Outdoor rugs have come a long way since the days of grey garage rugs and one-season sisal. Now they come in all sorts of styles, including the rug du-jour, the Oriental or Kilim. So chic, it instantly gives any room – even an outdoor one – a sense of Bohemian charm.

Some all-weather lanterns

Hobbiton has been in the news a bit lately, which reminded me of one of my favourite things I saw there. At the Green Dragon Pub, in the outdoor dining area, there are brightly coloured lanterns strung over the tables.

They've been treated with clear resin, so they are all-weather lanterns, and they hang on waterproof festoon lights. I would dearly love some paper lanterns like them I can treat to create the same effect in my outdoor dining area this year, and festoon lights are a must.

bestdeals.co.nz Summery and cheerful, these waterproof outdoorlanterns are $24.99 from Best Deals.

-Kylie Klein Nixon, senior reporter

A new bed treatment

Those who know me will know I find it hard to walk past a purple object without picking it up. I don’t really know why this is. Ever since I was about 10 years old and fell in love with a shimmery mauve lipstick, all lilac shades have had a hold on me.

It makes sense then, that when I walked past the Carrie Lilac Gingham Quilt Cover ($349.98) in Adairs last weekend, I felt it should come home with me.

adairs I just know the Carrie Lilac Duvet Cover Set from Adairs would look at home at my place.

So, Santa, if you are listening, I need it in super king-size, thank you, and with two matching European pillow cases ($76.98) Actually, while you’re at it, can I have the Sienna Floral Lilac Printed Sheet Set ($146.99) too? It was my birthday recently, after all.

A fancy lamp

I used to have two of the gold Orion Table Lamp ($126) by Amalfi, one on either side of the bed, until one and then the other were both tragically knocked over and broken by my cat.

mightyape.co.nz The Orion Table Lamp in all its lunar-esque glory.

I know this is technically a famous mid-century modern design knock-off (Italian, I think?) by a designer I can’t remember, but it speaks of art deco flair to me and I love stellar-themed objects.

This time, I would settle for just one, Velcro’ed into place from the underside.

-Anabela Rea, senior reporter