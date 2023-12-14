Special house transformed from derelict, but fails to sell at auction

An old home is remade as a healthy and sustainable home by the students and team of Ara Education Charitable Trust.

The Forever House has been on an epic journey to get where it is today, and the time has now arrived for its metamorphosis into a healthy and sustainable forever family home.

Will the new owners of the Forever House please stand up? The property went to auction on Tuesday and failed to sell.

At the beginning of 2023, this spacious three-bedroom bungalow was languishing in a dilapidated and derelict state in a field near Auckland Airport. Uplifted in the night by Andrews Housemovers, the house was moved to the site of the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) for a roof-to-floor renovation.

An internal redesign has created a spacious open-plan kitchen and living space with double doors for easy indoor-outdoor flow. Character features such as polished hardwood floors and large bedrooms, as well as extra sustainability features make it a very desirable and energy-efficient home.

Once purchased and moved to a new destination, the Forever House will start an exciting new chapter.

“Returning houses back into the community is a key component of our work”, says Dr Sarah Redmond, general manager of AECT.

Auctions are one of the quickest ways to sell a property and can potentially deliver a great outcome – but not in all cases. The trick is knowing when.

“If you have competition you get more of a result when selling at auction,” says Tom Rawson, a director and licenced agent with A T Realty. “One property we sold at auction yesterday had 14 registered bidders. So if you have 14 people turning up at the same time to buy a property, you’ve got to get a good result.”

When a house is put up for auction it is exposed to people who maybe have not previously thought about it, says Rawson. If a house doesn’t sell that day, often a sale can be negotiated shortly afterwards.

Timing is everything when selling a house, and not every property sells on auction day. This charity build is now finished and ready to be sold by negotiation. All proceeds will be returned to the trust.

“A home with a bit of character will always have more broad appeal than the cookie cutter-type stuff we see being built now,” says Rawson. “I like that the Forever House is unique, and that should give the buyer comfort, knowing these homes are desirable.”

supplied/Stuff A brand-new kitchen donated by Placemakers, three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, polished hardwood floors and extra sustainability features make the Forever House an attractive and energy-efficient home.

A roof-to-floor refurbishment

The year-long restoration of the Forever House has been part of AECT’s ongoing community work. At their South Auckland headquarters, this for-purpose organisation takes unwanted houses and transforms them into ‘new’ and liveable homes again.

The Forever House is more than liveable. The house has been painted inside and out, with low-VOC Resene paint. A brand-new kitchen from Placemakers includes appliances, soft-close cabinetry and gleaming stone benchtops.

Special sustainable features include a hot water cylinder and Green Heat solar system, roof panels and smart meter to supply future owners with solar-powered hot water. While an HRV ventilation system will enhance the home’s air quality, Window Design Interiors thermal drapes will provide shade or keep in warmth.

“Once relocated, the house just needs a deck to be completed,” says Willam Malakai, lead carpentry tutor with AECT.

The Forever House is not the first house the trust has restored, but it has been a particularly special project, thanks to sponsorship by Stuff, Resene and others. Stuff has followed the project from the night the house arrived at AECT on the back of a truck.

Along the way, Malakai and other building tutors have taught building and work-life skills to senior students from five participating high schools. The students come from some of Auckland’s lowest-decile high schools and the skills and support they gain through AECT help equip them for apprenticeships and a positive career path.

“Most of the houses we see available for relocation need considerable money spent on them to bring them up to standard,” says Rawson. “The Forever House is a unique offering. It is a house for removal, but unlike most relocatable dwellings, all the hard work has been done.”

To view the house, please email sonja@araskills.org.nz, or phone William Malakai on 021 225 6337.