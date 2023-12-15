The story behind the four-generation Christmas tree farm in urban Auckland

Mike Fuyala, managing director of Misa Christmas trees, is happy to carry on his grandparents’ legacy and keep the festive family business alive and kicking.

Amongst the pretty villas and comfortable homes, Auckland’s Balmoral Road is just about the last place you’d expect to see a Christmas tree farm, but here the festive season is in full swing year round.

Misa Christmas Trees, run by the Misa family, has been in operation since 1939. Sitting atop a hectare of prime Mount Eden real estate, it was last evaluated in June 2021 as having an RV of a staggering $13 million.

Originally owned by Tom and Antica Misa, the pair immigrated separately to New Zealand from Croatia and fell in love on Kiwi shores.

Tom had made the journey across the sea in 1912 at just 16 years old, and later brought out his younger half-brother Carl.

LAWRENCE SMITH The Misa Christmas tree farm in Mount Eden has been lovingly tended over the years, with all members of the family pitching in to this day.

New Zealand was “a tough place for the brothers” when they arrived, says Tom’s grandson Mike Fuyala, managing director of Misa Christmas Trees.

Living in “potato sack shanty huts and generally lagging behind”, at that time, Croatians were struggling to fit in in New Zealand.

“One thing they had was a good work ethic, resourcefulness and a growing appreciation for their adopted country,” says Fuyala. “After some years they saved enough money to buy a near-bankrupt fish shop on Dominion Road.”

“Tom found and restored their boat, and went out to catch fish, while Carl managed the shop.”

LAWRENCE SMITH The Misa farm has time on its side and as well as selling standard trees, they specialise in growing supersized options for those who want to make an extravagant holiday statement.

“My mum and her siblings were kind of expected to just leave school and go to the fish shop to peel potatoes, because my parents thought this was the best option.”

As luck would have it, it was actually the Misa children, Fuyala’s mother’s generation, who would move the family’s dynasty towards festivity.

“My mum and her siblings were selling some branches from macrocarpa trees, on the side of the property, to American soldiers that were stationed in New Zealand and wanted a Christmas tree,” says Fuyala.

“So it was the kids first and then the adults obviously that turned it into more of a professional operation, and it's just kept evolving since.”

LAWRENCE SMITH The largest trees harvested for sale at Misa have been in the ground for up to eight years.

With two dwellings on site, the Misa Christmas tree farm was originally lived on by Tom and Antica, and then later by their son, Ron Misa.

With both the properties and the Christmas trees run as a collective family business until then, after Ron’s passing in 2012, the decision was made to rent out the properties and set up the Christmas tree farm to run as a more separate, conventional business.

Fuyala, formerly the head of digital at Bauer Media, stepped away from the fast-paced corporate world to take the reins on the farm. Since 2012, he’s worked closely there with his cousin, Ivan Sokolich, growing the business to take it into the next generation.

His role involves everything from running the business and hiring the crew, to pruning the Christmas trees, driving trucks and serving customers.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Misa farm has been an ever-present feature of Fuyala’s life. Like many of his family members, he has visited, worked, lived, and partied here, at different times throughout life for as long as he can remember.

He loves what he does and says that during silly season, it can be every bit as hectic as the world of media. But working on the farm just feels right, it’s what they’ve all always done.

“We grew up coming here,” says Fuyala. “We spent a lot of time here with my grandma and just always kind of working, even as adults, on the weekends, to help out.”

“All of our kids and pretty much all the family have worked here from a very young age. I've got one here working today, while they’re finishing school and going to uni, and so on.”

Due to their legacy as a fixture in the neighbourhood, whilst Misa sell trees of all sizes, many of their customers are loyal repeat business that return every year for what they call “reindeer trees”.

LAWRENCE SMITH The homestead at the centre of the property was once inhabited by Tom and Antica Misa, then their son Ron Misa, and is now rented to a private tenant.

LAWRENCE SMITH Fuyala says that as busy as it is, Christmas is still his favourite time of the year, and has him feeling “useful”.

“Nowadays we're focusing more on growing bigger trees here, so we bring in a lot of trees from another big farm and the ones we grow here, we leave for many, many years to grow. And so we are often cutting them down at four or five years old now.”

Fuyala estimates a tree this old is around three metres in height. You may not be able to imagine fitting a tree this big into your house, but it seems a lot of other people are managing to do so.

“Anyone from people with a really high ceiling, a lot of villas around Mount Eden and Ponsonby and Herne Bay, also churches and apartment buildings and agencies and offices and hotels... all sorts of different people are after big trees,” says Fuyala.

“A big real tree is actually cheaper than a big fake tree, and it smells nice and is beautiful.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Although their venture into Christmas trees evolved by opportunity, Fuyala says the family’s pursuit of a successful family-operated business within the primary industries is representative of their Croatian culture, and consistent with many other similar family businesses of the time, such as the Delegat, Simunovich and Babich families.

Their biggest trees, which are around eight years old, can cost between $1000 to $1250.

People often warn against not only working with family, or turning anything you really love into a job and thereby accidentally losing the passion for it. But Fuyala says he “definitely” still loves Christmas, even though working at peak period can be “pretty full-on”.

“It’s a period where I feel the most useful,” he says. “You have to take on a lot of responsibilities, but even last weekend, for example, we were here with a whole bunch of different people from the family and had heaps of customers come through, with their smiling faces.

“It’s really quite a nice, nice time. So it hasn’t taken the joy out of Christmas for me. I enjoy Christmas. It's my favourite period.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Due to being a fixture in the Mount Eden neighbourhood for so long, Fuyala says many of Misa’s customers are repeat fans who come back year after year, with their own families as their lives evolve.

This year, like many other years, the large Misa clan will be celebrating on the farm with folding tables set out amongst the trees and the Croatian tradition of a whole lamb on a spit. The older generation has gone, but their legacy of Croatian values, such as hard work and spending time with family, remain strong.

“Antica’s birthday was on Christmas day, and here she was, living on this Christmas tree farm. So it must have been a special time for her, I think,” says Fuyala.

“I think we're just like any normal family at Christmas-time though. We get together and have a massive feed and look for somewhere to have a nap.”