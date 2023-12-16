Retail worker goes tiny to get on property ladder ... but the benefits don't end there

For Ely Stuart, returning to her hometown of Hokitika has meant a warm community welcome, a new lifestyle and a new career.

Born in Hokitika but raised in Queenstown, Stuart, 41, had worked in retail for 14 years. She wanted to get on the property ladder, but with the median price of homes in Queenstown at well over $1 million, she knew it just wasn’t going to be feasible.

But more than the dollars and cents, she was craving a shake-up to her lifestyle.

So in December 2021, she took the plunge and moved back to her family's stomping ground in Hokitika.

SUPPLIED/ELY STUART Stuart loves her new lifestyle in Hokitika, including taking her dog Nova to the beach.

“When I moved from Queenstown, I had a lease on a three-bedroom apartment. And so I had all the furniture for that, I was furnishing the rooms, and I think I just got to a point after Covid where I wanted a change of lifestyle,” says Stuart.

“I needed to cut back and live simply, and I had been intrigued with tiny living, but I'd never actually done it. For me having the tiny house was something that was achievable financially for me. And just knowing that I wasn't going to be bound to a mortgage for the rest of my life.

“So having that financial freedom but also the freedom because my life has changed a lot. Knowing that I can take my little house with me wherever I want to go gave me that security and safety in my life.”

Armed with a loan for $89,000 from her family, in February 2022 Stuart set about having Queenstown tiny house builder Aaron Ferenci​ create her tiny dream home from one of his template designs, that included a mono-pitched roof.

SUPPLIED/WESTCOAST.CO.NZ “The tiny house is perfect for the three of us,” says Stuart.

Made personal with a few customisations, such as an extra window, solar power, and a 2.8 metre high stud, to make living there more comfortable for a taller person such as herself (Stuart is 183cm), she was soon to be integrated into a new way of living.

Six weeks later, Ferenci drove the completed tiny home to Hokitika for her, helping Stuart to park it up beach-front on a piece of land owned by her family.

Since then, Stuart has adopted two pets, Nova the dog, and Mia the cat, and moved twice, each time having her home towed by a friend’s SUV.

Moving it is “a real mission” as it requires moving out all of her things in order to meet the maximum tonnage, or the house would start moving the car around. But in terms of costs, thanks to helpful friends, the actual moves have cost her only “a box of beers and time”.

SUPPLIED/ELY STUART Moving her tiny house is “not at all an easy task” but still highly possible and Stuart has done it twice with the help of friends.

Now situated on farmland, she’s connected to mains power and the farm’s septic tank, which she pays her “very kind, very generous” neighbour for, along with rent for the land. She collects her own rainwater.

“I've just got a 1000-litre tank. And I have run out because here on the coast, you think that you'd always get rain, but we've actually been in drought through winter, and the first summer that I got here. So thankfully, I was able to fill up from my neighbour's garden hose.”

Stuart might be living tiny but that hasn’t converted her to a minimalist. A self-confessed “op-shopping addict”, when she first arrived in Hokitika, it was trying to downsize into her tiny home that made her realise she needed to open a shop. So she did.

Rata and Rose, Stuart’s store selling pre-loved clothing and handmade jewellery, is on Revell Street, and business is booming. She’s even just brought on another staff member who will also help her with the buying.

SUPPLIED/WESTCOAST.CO.NZ Stuart in her boutique, Rata and Rose, on Revell Street in Hokitika.

“I came here with what I thought was not a lot, and then I realised that I had a cupboard to put my clothes into,” says Stuart. “So I started doing the markets in Greymouth and Kumara and then I came across the shop, and then started to sell more.”

She says there is plenty of custom in her small town. “A lot of tourists travel through the West Coast, especially Hokitika. It's really vibrant and taking off.”

It’s generally a supportive place to live, she says.

“Honestly, everyone here, since I've moved here, has just taken me under their wings. The community here looks after everybody in Hokitika.”

“Moving here has definitely enhanced my life on many levels,” says Stuart. “I find myself just out in nature, so much more than I was in Queenstown, and I think maybe it’s because everyone here on the Coast is just living simply. And so that's encouraged me to be out living simply also.

“And now I can't look back: This is the life that I'm wanting to continue.”