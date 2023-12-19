Eastbourne home with jaw-dropping views had the 'fastest cable car in the southern hemisphere'

This modern home in Lowry Bay cuts a striking shape against the sea and sky.

Situated amongst native beech forest, this seemingly gravity-defying home in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt has some of the best views you’ll find in the Wellington area.

“I’ve been in real estate for 23 years and I've covered a lot of high-end properties in the bays, and around Lower Hutt, and that house has probably one of the best views I've ever seen,” says Duncan Povey, listing agent for Bayleys. “From any property in the bays. It's a really, really magical view.”

Built around 2008, the multi-level, five-bedroom, three-bathroom home reportedly cost “more than a million dollars just to get out of the ground”.

Befitting of its Bond-style feeling, it was also built with what was at the time of installation, a private cable car up from the garage into the home that was “the fastest in the southern hemisphere”.

Bayley's It might look like a celebrity hide-out, and it certainly could be, but since March 2017 it’s actually been a family home.

“It does take that journey relatively quickly,” says Povey. “All of the retaining and everything was extremely expensive at the time and when it was built.”

“I can see it appealing to people that are wanting something unique and wanting something that not anyone can have, Basically because the position in itself, would be extremely expensive to replicate in the future.”

The 362m² home certainly feels like a millionaire’s hideaway and with the heated geometric pool that at the front of the structure cutting a strong shape against the landscape, you might think it’s too sophisticated a place for children, but 13A Walter Road has actually been a family home since 2017.

Current owners Eli and Jane, who did not want their last names used, moved over from Brisbane and straight into the property in March of 2017, and started filling it with a new family not long after.

Bayley's Whilst largely internally unchanged, the current owners have added a range of practical features to the property, such as a driveway.

Hailing from a highly different topography, when the couple had first visited the home six months earlier, they had mistaken the home for the garage.

“We don't have cable cars, we don't have the topography to require cable cars,” says Eli. “So we thought the garage must have been the home.”

“But then a few minutes later once we got to the top, I think Jane stepped through the foyer and her jaw hit the ground. The views were absolutely spectacular. It sold itself within the first three seconds.”

In their time, they have made minimal structural changes to the home, but installed many family-friendly features.

Bayley's The pool is available to be heated year round, as the original owner apparently kept it.

One was the installation of a turf area with swings on the level underneath the pool as a children’s play area. They also added polycarbonate roofing to the deck areas for increased UV protection, installed $100,000 worth of storage, and had stairs cut in through the garden to the home from the garage (which is at street level).

What he sees as special about home is again, those magical and “unobstructed”, 180-degree views, as well as the privacy and build quality.

“You can get the bushland, the hinterland, the beech forest or you can get the sunsets over the water and over the hills. You can get the sunsets over the South Island and in the evening you can see the snow on the alps,” he says.

“And we’re tucked away into the bays as well so you don't actually get the wind.”

Bayley's The main living area offers plenty of wide-sky to take in.

Bayley's The primary deck area is great for entertaining.

“It’s zinc cladding around the exterior and they're all heated floors with what are like, 300mm to 400mm concrete slabs, so very thick slabs on a steel frame structure.”

Now with two growing children who love to be out and about, the family are moving on to a place with more room for them to play outside. But Eli still feels that the property is a fantastic family home.

“I think it's a place that a family can make the most of with either young children or with teenagers probably,” he says.

Their favourite memories of the home are many but if they’d have to choose, it would be those of social gatherings and children’s birthday parties out on the deck, soaking in that incredible vista.

“It's a fantastic entertaining area,” says Eli, “with the views and the children and the open-plan living area, just beautiful.”

Currently for sale via negotiation, the RV for the property is $3.4million, offers will be considered between $3.5 and $4 million.