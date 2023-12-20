Is it too hard to own a tiny home? Young family struggles with red tape

The Oswalds built their own tiny home but found plenty of red tape in the process.

When Pete Oswald, 38, and his partner Sophie Oswald, 36, decided to build a tiny house on wheels in 2017, they didn’t expect the process to be so complicated, with policy regulations restricting what the couple could achieve.

Pete and Sophie co-own a design and printing business, Little Difference – for every purchase, a tree is planted in Madagascar. Pete says sustainability reasons - living more responsibly with less environmental impac – were why they wanted to go tiny.

They started building their home in Blenheim on a family friend’s property. The two-storey tiny house, which measures 3.1 metres wide by 8.5m long and 4.9m high, cost about $130,000 and is supported by a 6-tonne capacity trailer.

The pair chose a tiny house on wheels over a stationary home so the family could travel to Queenstown from Blenheim.

Pete Oswald Sophie Oswald in the snow with one of the couple’s two children.

The process hasn’t been without its difficulties. The differences between vehicle regulations and building regulations restricted what they were able to achieve legally, says Pete.

“There was no legal pathway to live in what is essentially deemed a vehicle. After two months it’s defined as not a vehicle but a building. Then it must adhere to all building regulations and that involves having resource consent, building consent,” he says.

“The only way a building can have building consent is to have certified foundations. There’s no way to have temporary fixed foundations in the current system.”

Pete says they also faced backlash from neighbours for “not taking the normal path of housing” and struggled to find a permanent place to settle.

Tom Powell Sophie and Pete Oswald, with one of their children.

In 2021, he reached out to local council members, including Jim Boult, the former Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor. He invited the members over to see the mobile tiny home and discuss the changes that should be made.

This resulted in a change to the Joint Housing Action Plan in Queenstown, says Pete, with tiny houses now being “considered as a viable housing option for the area”.

The Oswalds lived in the tiny home for two years with their daughters Zephyr, 1 and Tula, 3, before selling in October 2023.

When looking for a more permanent place to settle, they came across a property they could rent in Queenstown.

Pete Oswald Though perfectly tidy, the Oswalds say they found it difficult to be accepted by neighbours and find somewhere to park up.

When the landlord suggested that they could either “negotiate with the new tenants of our [tiny] house, a land rental, or you could just live in this three-bedroom house and rent out your tiny house; we thought that was a fantastic idea,” says Pete.

So they sold the tiny house and sublet the land it occupies on their property, allowing the couple to invest in their future home security.

Pete says it has been “a big step forward to getting a loan approved for the settlement and building a well-designed responsible house.”

The couple have put down a deposit for a home in Arthurs Point Woods that is set to be completed by 2025.

Pete Oswald Sophie Oswald outside the couple’s tiny house.

Arthurs Point Woods, near Queenstown, is “an experiment in modern alpine living with a focus on intelligent design, a vibrant community and connection with nature”.

Sharla May from Tiny House Hub says that there is a growing number of tiny houses in New Zealand yet there needs to be regulation changes to make the process easier.

“We believe that it should be a permit system, it should become a permitted activity under the district plan and so a person would have a checklist that they meet to prove that it's being built safely.

“We have an acceptable solution under the Building Code for areas that they cannot meet like foundations if they're on wheels. If they meet that acceptable solution and if they meet all of the other requirements around connecting to the services, then they get a tick,” says May.

May says the permit system has been introduced in both Australia and the United States, allowing tiny house owners an easier route to gain legal consent. She would like to see it rolled out more widely.