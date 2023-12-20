The simple yet stunning $19 DIY hack that can transform an entire room

Australian 'renovation queen' Cherie Barber says she's renovated over 150 properties and transacted more than $75 million through her work flipping homes.

Renovation queen Cherie Barber is a big believer that you can revamp your home into a beautiful space using budget-friendly solutions.

And a lot of those affordable options are things you can DIY to make a room feel like it's had a makeover without much time or expense.

﻿You don't even need to re-do the whole space, because just one change can make a huge difference, and sometimes all you need to start with is a $19 sample pot of paint.

Barber, who was has been announced as a Frenchic Paint Australia ambassador, spoke to 9honey Living to share her top budget﻿ DIY updates for the most important rooms of the house.

Renovation-free kitchen upgrade

A simple way to completely refresh the look and feel of your kitchen without a renovation is to paint your cabinet doors.

According to Barber, kitchen renovations typically cost more than $30,000 these days, so updating a space for the cost of some paint tins is a brilliant option.

When looking for paint options for your kitchen cabinets, the reno queen said to make sure you choose paint designed for kitchen cabinets.

Supplied/9Honey With fresh paint on the cabinetry, and the walls, this kitchen looks brand new.

"Kitchen design trends have largely moved away from high gloss surfaces to either matte or satin finishes. Natural organic colours such as Frenchic's Whitey White, Salt Of The Earth or Nougat continue to be popular, representing a desire for many to still be closely connected to nature and therefore relaxed in their homes," she says.

Before you get started though, check your kitchen cabinetry can actually be painted﻿. You should be fine with laminate and wooden cabinets but vinyl wrapped doors are a no-go.

Then prepare your surface with a light sand, and fill scratches and dents before getting started.

"For a super flawless finish, make sure you don't apply too much paint to begin with, feather the paint out using the tips of your paint brush, versus pushing down hard on your brush and finish your cabinets off by painting all in one direction so your paint surface looks consistent," Barber says.﻿

﻿Living room updates

Barber's favourite budget updates for lounge rooms is to add wall mouldings or cladding, which she says adds "immediate texture" to the room, especially if it's currently a plain plasterboard wall.

"﻿Adding wall mouldings or wall cladding products such as VJ panelling will instantly give any room a designer look. Once that's installed, paint is the next best change you can make, to totally transform the look of your living room (especially if you're renovating on a budget)," she said.

When choosing paint for the space, Barber recommends ﻿neutral colours since it's such a communal area and then doing a feature wall in a complementary colour if you want more personality.

Supplied/9Honey You wouldn't know the floor tiles in this room were painted.

Bathroom paint

Replacing tiles can be a costly and time-consuming task whether you choose to DIY or get it professionally done.

Instead you can paint your tiles to update the space for about $200, much less than the average bathroom renovation of $20,000.

Barber's top tips are to use sugar soap to clean your tiles before painting as heavy chemical cleaners can affect the paint you use.

She also urged DIYers to check whether the paint they're using needs a primer or undercoat first as some don't. If you do need a primer and neglect to use one the paint will end up peeling off.

"When tile painting, work in small sections at a time. Use a chalk paint brush to paint over your grout lines first then use a paint brush or mini paint roller (with a microfibre roller) to roll over your grout lines and the face of your tiles so visible brush marks are minimised," Barber explains.

"﻿Wait four hours for your first coat of paint to fully dry. If you need a second coat, apply after this time.

"Allow two to four weeks for your paint to fully cure to a very hard finish. Frenchic's Alfresco paint can be used in your shower recess area but avoid using it in baths or basins that are submerged in water for longer periods of time."

THREE Re-painting your laundry cabinets can give them a whole new look.

Laundry

Like the kitchen and bathroom, this is another area where you can paint cabinetry, tiles and/or walls for a fresh look on a budget.

You can also use paint for your laundry bench tops if they need a quick spruce up.

Barber also recommends updating one small yet visually impactful part.

"﻿Removing your old cabinet handles and replacing with new handles in on-trend finishes such as brushed brass or an aged metal can instantly lift the room. Finish off with basic styling items to complete the look," she said.

Update the bedroom’s look and feel

In the bedroom, painting the walls a different colour will instantly update the look and feel of the space.

But you can also achieve a ﻿lot just by switching out soft furnishings like your quilt, pillowcase and curtains.

"﻿You don't need to buy expensive brand names soft furnishings. Great bed linen, cushions & window furnishings can be purchased from stores such as Kmart and Ikea," Barber said.

"Shop around for products that imitate the look of more expensive designer products, at more affordable price points."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.