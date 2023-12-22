Is this the ultimate seaside home? The Russell mansion is designed like a super yacht

Is this the ultimate seaside home? It doesn't get more waterfront than this Russell mansion designed like a super yacht.

The geographic centre of where New Zealand’s cultures first began to mix, the Bay of Islands already has a history steeped in sailing ships, and this nautical-inspired haven for sale in Parekura Bay, Russell is a boating enthusiasts' paradise.

Just a short drive from Russell, this secluded Cape Cod-style home atop the hill in an area dubbed Cobbler’s Point offers Riparian rights, water access, north-facing views, and a marine theme that’s second to none.

Owned by retired couple Les and Louise since 2017, it was built by their neighbours who have since taken on the rebuild of a historical homestead just across the Bay at Omarino.

“They designed and built the house to resemble a beautiful ocean liner,” says Les.

Bayleys The home features a crisp, Cape Cod-style exterior.

Bayleys The super yacht design influence is clear in the central living space.

“They sought out precious fixtures, furnishings and fittings from the United States from ship chandlers and elsewhere. They built the home to a very high standard, the workmanship and materials blew us away.”

“We have continued on with the same principles of adding top quality materials to the new extension and it has more of a Cape Cod feel to it today.”

Last renovated by the previous owners in 2008, Les and Louise conducted their own substantial renovation from 2020 to 2022.

“We did a big extension, pool, landscaping. COVID gave us an uninterrupted period with no travel to oversee something special, a big project which took 18 months.”

Bayleys The owners conducted an extensive renovation during Covid that included the lavish pool area.

Bayleys The epitome of waterfront living, the property has riparian rights, water access, a boat launch, and a mooring.

“Fortunately we had an amazing team of local builders and tradespeople and we are very happy with the outcome,” says Les.

They aren’t the only ones.

“They [the previous owners] visit often and have been able to give their encouragement and stamp of approval to our additions,” he says.

Bedecked in Cape Cod-style on the exterior, inside the home features nods to nautical design through the stairs, fittings such as the pendant lights, the wide indoor-outdoor deck which in itself resembles a cruise ship, and in many of the ceiling, window, wall panelling, and door framing elements.

Bayleys The master suite commands idyllic views across the bay.

Bayleys The nautical influence can again be seen in the home’s rich internal wooden fittings, much like those of a ship.

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, there’s room aboard for the whole family, plus a few guests. The main house features a master suite with a private viewing deck looking out to the bay, while the lower level boasts more bedrooms, and a detached guest house includes two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

For the couple, the property has always been a family place and they’d like to hope it will remain as such.

“We would like to think that the house will be enjoyed by a family, the bay is a fabulous place to play and we would like to think that the next owners will encourage the native fauna and flora to flourish.”

A “special site”, Les says everyone who has lived there has enjoyed the “fabulous views, birdlife and tranquillity of the bay”.

Bayleys The gazebo is one of the owners’ favourite spots.

“The original site was commonly used by local iwi and known as Te Hono O Te Wai, the place where the waters meet,” says Les.

Enjoying and preserving the local birdlife has been a passion project for the pair.

“We have recently acquired two Kiwi houses, the efforts of Island Bird Song Project and our own pest project, which have helped us establish a pest free home for these amazing birds.”

“We wake up every morning to a chorus of tui and a fabulous view of the bay from the master bedroom. Early morning coffee on any of the outdoor terraces is a great way to start the day and we are big fans of cocktails at sunset in the gazebo on the point.”

Bayleys Indoor to outdoor is a seamless flow thanks to folding glass doors.

Bayleys Viewd from above, the property’s position on the point even more impressive.

Now looking to spend more time overseas on their boat “before health and age potentially restrict our quest for adventure”, the homestead at Cobbler’s Point is looking for a new captain to take charge.

Complete with a boat launch, mooring, outdoor kitchen, and spa pool, if you get lucky on your Christmas Lotto tickets or pehaps have a few multi-million dollars up your sleeve, maybe it could be you.

This unique 6,450m² property has an RV of $5.38million, and is for sale via deadline by private treaty with Irene Bremner at Bayleys.