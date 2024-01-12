What is indoor-outdoor flow - and how do you get it?

It’s a seamless flow from inside to outside in this open plan living-kitchen area.

Much alluded to, by everyone from your aunty to every designer on every renovation TV show ever, indoor-outdoor flow is a concept that it seems all Kiwis aspire to at home. But what is it exactly?

Nicola Manning, principal designer and director of NM Design in Auckland, defines indoor-outdoor flow as designing or decorating harmoniously to promote connection between spaces, which classically are dining, living and kitchen spaces that spill out onto a deck, lawn, garden, or pool area.

“It's really where those spaces connect when you can seamlessly flow,” says Manning. “I've got clients who have got beautiful kitchen spaces and living spaces, and then a beautiful outdoor space, but there's no connection.”

By enhancing your indoor-outdoor flow, you enhance the usability of those spaces in your home, says Manning.

NM Design Asking “is it inside or is it outside?” That’s how you know you’ve got flow.

Similarly, Belinda Brown, design director of Belham Interiors in New Plymouth, defines indoor-outdoor flow as “a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor, without really realising”.

“It's the connection between your interior living space and your exterior living space,” says Brown.

“When I design I try to connect those two spaces so that when the door’s closed, each space can stand alone but when the doors open, they connect either through colour, style, or material – textures and fabrics.”

So how then, can you get it at your place?

Build for flow

If you’re building from the ground up, indoor-outdoor flow can be structurally configured into your build. For example, you could incorporate glass French or concertina-style doors that invite the view in while closed, but then can also open right up to allow air flow and an easy walk-through between a living area and a patio or deck.

NM Design Glass doors and plenty of room for moving past furniture help to create a sense of calm and ease in this home.

Choosing to build a deck or create a hard landscaped outdoor area, or an alfresco-style conservatory area or covered gazebo is another way you can be sure to include significant indoor-outdoor flow at your place.

Ease of access

Manning says ease of access is key to promoting a feeling of flow, and it could be as simple as re-positioning your furniture.

Is your couch currently arranged in such a way that it’s cumbersome to walk to your outside area? You could enhance your indoor-outdoor flow with a simple realignment of your sofa.

Manning recommends questioning practically how you will use the space, what’s there, and what’s practical to furnish it with.

“How do you want to use that space? How do you want that connected? What is it that's outside? Is it a sitting space? Is it a pool area? Do you have an outdoor kitchen?” says Manning.

NM Design In this home, the outdoor area with kitchen is easily accessed through these doors, with no change in flooring level.

“If you have outdoor dining, is the table the appropriate size, so that you can get around easily? Should it be a round table instead of a rectangular table or the other way around? So you're not having to walk around things in an awkward way, so that you can have doors open and the backward flow out there.”

Usability in terms of weather

If you have the budget to create a covered pergola or outside conservatory area with glass, both those options can look great, but do make sure you check in with your local council beforehand to make sure that whatever you’re planning will be legal.

However, even if the budget won’t stretch to an enclosed space, you can still create an outdoor room to flow out to.

NM Design Continuing the wooden decking from the covered outdoor space into the pool area helps to promote a feeling of flow in this home.

“You don't necessarily have to have a roof out there,” says Brown.

It could be as simple as a tilting umbrella, fixed to the side of your home or grounded in a base.

“It gives children a nice shaded area to play, but one still within view.”

However, some kind of roof will give you protection against the elements and ensure that you can make the most of your newfound flow for longer each year.

NM Design The contrasting design of the kitchen is carried out into the seating area here, so the outside mimics the inside.

“If you put an outdoor heater up on the wall out there under the roof, then you can use it earlier in the summer and later into the winter season, and in those shoulder seasons of spring and autumn.”

Decorate for connection

To create indoor-outdoor flow, you’ll want to create a visual connection between your indoors and outdoors. You can do this in simple ways, such as decorating your outdoor area in the same or coordinating colours to your indoor space that it accesses from.

For example, if you have a white sofa inside, select an outdoor sofa with white squabs. Do you have a mid-century interior with a lot of blue or yellow? Carry those colours outside into the furnishings through outdoor cushions, an outdoor rug, or even, in your choices of plants.

Aim for “visual flow between the spaces” and select furniture with specified outdoor fabrics, that are rated for UV and therefore appropriate for being used in the space.

Do also check whether the furniture you choose to put outdoors is designated al-fresco or outdoor, as this will hold a bearing on its weather hardiness.

Brown says when it comes to decorating flow in an outdoor space, to “think of it like another room in the house”.

“In my area, we just have a glass roof, and so we have an outdoor rug, a sofa and a pair of chairs, and a coffee table, and it makes a difference. Because you're just covering up the hard exterior flooring surfaces that you have out there.”

“If you don't have a roof, just have an outdoor rug and some furniture and a coffee table. You could also do some battery-operated fairy lights or solar lights out there, either through your trees, or through plants in pots.”