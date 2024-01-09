'I can stay here even when I'm ancient' - Retiring to a tiny home means I can avoid a rest home

Viv Perry loves her retirement tiny home in Stratford and plans to stay there forever.

For retired Stratford resident Viv Perry, 68, her second to last job working as a receptionist at a rest home was what finally convinced her that living in a tiny home for her twilight years was the best way to stay free.

Her 28m² tiny home, set on an approximately 400m² section, is owned outright and has given her room to explore.

“[The job] really made me think of what life's all about,” says Perry.

Divorced and with grown-up children, she wanted to leave work and retire and not have to pay rent.

NZ TINY HOMES Now with the wheels removed and fully consented, Perry has added an outdoor living area-conservatory which she uses every day.

“You hear so much about people on the Super that haven't got enough money,” she says, “and it's because they're still paying huge amounts of rent or huge amounts of mortgage.”

Living that way was not going to be an option. Having emerged from a “broken marriage” years earlier, she had “not fared particularly well” financially.

She also had a fascination with tiny homes and followed enthusiasts such as Sharla May, of Tiny House Hub and Tiny House Expo, so Perry decided to mobilise and go tiny in retirement.

She knew she would have to downsize a lifetime of collectables and family heirlooms but the self-sufficiency and simplicity of the lifestyle held a strong appeal.

NZ TINY HOMES Landscaping and gardening has been a key feature of Perry’s work to help the tiny house feel like home.

Formerly a keen yachtie and still a regular tramper, Perry says she knew she could live tiny based on her years of outdoor experience.

“I've done a lot of boating, offshore sailing and stuff, and living in tiny houses is kind of like living in a boat.

“You have to downsize and pack properly, so it isn't foreign. It's nice and secure, you're quite cosy. You do what you want, when you want, and you've got no major housework.”

With her plan for future independence in mind, Perry purchased her tiny home in 2019. It was a display model built by NZ Tiny Homes, and after allowing it to be showcased at that year’s Fieldays, she had it relocated to a family property in New Plymouth.

Once the home was fully fitted out, she was able to move in with just her clothes and remaining curios.

Two years later, she shifted again, this time setting up her home on a section she’d purchased in Stratford for just over $80,000, obtaining a building permit, settling the home on piles, and connecting to mains services. A ramp from the deck down to the grass has future-proofed her mobility needs for the coming years.

At just 11.5 metres long by 2.5m wide, Perry’s tiny home is smaller than the average 3m-wide tiny home.

Although it’s tiny, it has a double bed at one end, two bunks at the other and a fold-out couch in the middle and can actually sleep up to six people. Though Perry says she wouldn’t recommend a family living like that full-time as “they’d be living on top of each other”.

NZ TINY HOMES Although she was already the proud owner, Viv Perry's tiny home was showcased at the 2019 Field Days by NZ Tiny Homes before she took possession. These images are from the expo.

She hasn’t made any design changes to the interior, instead choosing to focus her energy outside. With the help of her family, she added a large deck of 20m² with a covered pergola to the front of the home.

Recently, Perry has added glass doors to one end to give the area a conservatory feel, although it’s still open to the air.

Two raised vegetable gardens and a selection of other plants have also been grown around the section to soften what was once bare grass.

Her advice for others considering going tiny is to just “do it” – and to maybe watch some Marie Kondo to get your head around what to take with you. Perry still has three large boxes of stuff which she is continually sifting through every few months.

NZ TINY HOMES The double bunk room in the home means Perry can easily host visitors.

“It’s not for everybody, obviously, but really good for retired people or someone just on their own,” she says.

“I can stay here when I’m ancient.

“I just really love it. And I can go away, and I haven't got any pets mainly for that reason, because then when someone makes me an offer I can't refuse, I can just pack my bag and go.”

Perry says getting through old age is “not for the faint-hearted” and the three main things you need to do are keeping healthy through a good diet and exercise, continuing to do activities you like to do, and being social.

NZ TINY HOMES The deck is Perry’s favourite spot to unwind.

“Don't be a hermit crab and just sort of be at home not talking to anyone,” she says.

All that, and perhaps don’t be afraid to cut your own path, and maybe that’s what tiny living is.

“I've got that sort of mentality that I think they'll play at my funeral, ‘I did it my way’,” she laughs.

“My family, I think they thought that the tiny house thing would be a five-minute wonder and I would change my mind and get sick of it.

“But I haven't, and I've been in that four and a half years now, and I still like it. It’s still really nice, and I am still happy here. And I don't think I'll ever shift. It'll be my forever-place.”