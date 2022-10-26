Three TikTok cleaning hacks that don't work - and three that absolutely do

You don't need to spend money on fancy cleaners to do a good job cleaning your stove top - here's how to use some pantry staples.

Even if you’ve never used the app, you’ve probably seen a TikTok cleaning hack – social media is bursting with them.

But in amidst the clever hacks and aspirational clean-ups, are some absolute stinkers – hacks that at best don’t work, and at worst, might be dangerous. So, we identified three tips proffering questionable advice and shared them with an expert to get her opinion.

We’ve started with the one viral cleaning trend we consider to be the most dangerous – cleaning the toilet with multiple colourful products.

“The first two clips gave me chemical anxiety,” says Ellie Brade, the co-founder of Kiwi sustainable cleaning product company Cleanery.

“If you pour 10 different versions of highly toxic cleaning products on anything, then yes, it will clean it but is that the right thing to do? No. Not really.”

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied We identified these three viral hacks as possibly problematic: multi-cleaners, scented cisterns and ice in the waste disposal.

It’s not just a waste of money, it’s also dangerous, potentially creating toxic fumes. You could damage the enamel on your toilet, or poison yourself – most cleaning products state they are unsafe to mix.

"I personally wouldn't want that around my children or my pets or anything like that,” says Brade.

"All of those things were pretty hardcore products that are probably known for being grunty. Putting eight of them together seems wildly unnecessary, when even one of them would probably do the job just fine.”

It’s hard to know what the point of cleaning videos like this are. As someone in the comments on that clip said: “Lady, you are just playing in the toilet.”

Tiktok/Supplied Tik tok is full of cleaning hacks, but are they all worthwhile?

The next “trend” in toilet cleaning is popping a hole in the bottom of a bottle of a scented all-purpose cleaner like Fabuloso, and putting it in your cistern to – according to the hack – clean the bowl as you go.

“I don't see how that would physically work, unless they’ve got some secret to how to make a bottle not empty out immediately,” says Brade.

The final clip we assess is the ice cube waste disposal cleaner, which involves packing your disposal unit with ice, turning it on and letting the crushed ice force all the gunge out of the machine.

It’s not ecologically sound to put so much food waste into the grey water system. It can also fill your pipes with all kinds of gunge.

"They say the only thing that should go down the sink is water. Everything else turns into horrible slime that needs to be processed and disposed of.

"I think all of these things are great for a one off viral video, but they’re not an everyday solution. It's about finding the everyday solutions that work for everyday life, not the TikTok, gimmicky version of life."

Not all the hacks on TikTok are absolute baloney, however., some really will save you gallons of elbow grease. Here are three of our favs:

Steam cleaning your microwave

Instead of spraying synthetic chemicals in your microwave, just use a bowl of water. Nuke it till it boils and let the steam loosen all the caked-on grime. Then wipe down the microwave with a damp cloth.

If you want to deodorise it too, pop a couple of slices of lemon in the water for a citrusy clean scent.

I tested this one out a few years back, and it works every single time, no matter how long it’s been since you wiped the old thing out. Add a bit of baking soda and vinegar to the lemon water, and you can use it to clean your bathroom or kitchen counters afterwards too – waste not want not!

“Steaming the microwave is a great one, I do this every week,” says Brade.

Pantry items to clean your stovetop

Vinegar and baking soda have been used to clean the grottiest kitchen items since my great granny was a lass. The oxidising power of the baking soda, combined with the mild acidic power of vinegar can cut through any baked on grime.

You’ll see this combo all over #Cleantok, but I liked this because it’s pretty simple and shows how easy (not to mention cheap) it is to clean with these two pantry staples.

Snack-sized cleaning

The final hack everyone should be using is the shower brush – just find one of those vege or pot scrubbers with a container for cleaner in the back, fill it with ⅔ dish soap, and ⅓ vinegar, and keep it in the shower to scrub down the walls after you wash.

The soap cleans everything, and the acid in the vinegar will make sure none of the soap scrub stays on the glass.

“A brush in the shower is a great one,” says Brade. "In the office we call it snack cleaning - you just do small amounts frequently rather than the big horrible clean. Bite-sized cleaning just makes cleaning so much more manageable."