How to plan your bathroom in 3D

Creating a 3D plan of your bathroom is a great way to make your renovation dreams a reality.

Planning a new bathroom can feel overwhelming. There can be so many decisions to make that it's almost impossible to visualise what the finished project will look like.

What if you could have a real 3D picture of your plans instead of just having to imagine it? Now that's available.

Leading bathroom supplier Mico Bathrooms has a free online 3D Design Planner that lets you design and view your bathroom in 3D before a single tile is laid.

"It allows customers to see the overall look and feel of their bathroom design, simplifying what can be an overwhelming experience," says Michelle Lysaght, Mico's National Showroom Operations Manager.

SUPPLIED Mico's 3D planner puts you in control of all the decisions in creating your ideal bathroom.

The Design From Photo feature lets you browse through different bathroom designs for inspiration and when you see something you like you can drag and drop products into your own bathroom design. You can also see the cost of the products as you go.

"We always say you should start by choosing your vanity, so with the 3D Design Planner you can simply look through our bathroom images, think 'Oh my gosh I love and want that vanity' and pop it into your own design," says Michelle.

Better still, the Templated Rooms feature can act as a third umpire of sorts, should any friendly disagreements between you and your significant other pop up during the design process, she says.

"You might want a mirror cabinet, but they might want an LED mirror. You can use the Templated Rooms feature to put the two products in a room to see what they both look like and compare them to help you decide."

The 3D Design Planner also allows you to design your bathroom from scratch – all you have to do is input your desired measurements and then play around with your layout. You can also try out different wall and floor colours and finishes.

"It's great because you can try out bold looks like black tapware that you might be unsure of trying out in 'real life'," says Michelle.

SUPPLIED The 3D planner allows you to render your bathroom design in HD and share to your social media platforms.

Once your design is complete you get high-definition, photo-quality HD renders that can be posted to your social media pages or even shared to your Pinterest account.

"It's a great way to get feedback from friends and family," says Michelle.

You can send your design to a Mico showroom at any point along the journey and schedule a free, no-obligation consultation where you can sit down with a team of experts who will help bring your dream bathroom to life.

Mico Bathroom experts can help you with decisions and the 3D Design Planner helpfully keeps track of how much your design will cost, making it easy to stick to a budget.

"We always say dream big, create the space, create the look you love and then we can work with you to meet a budget," says Michelle.

For more information visit Mico.