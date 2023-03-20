Breaking down bathroom design

The best recipe for success when planning your bathroom renovation is breaking down your bathroom into four key areas.

Creating a new bathroom can sometimes be overwhelming, but with Mico's skilled showroom consultants and high-end digital planning resources, designing your dream space is made easy.

Identifying that the best recipe forsuccess is planning, Mico breaks down the bathroom build into key areas. Focusing on these first allows you to create a seamless and wellexecuted bathroom.

With Mico excelling in projects of all shapes and sizes, Michelle Lysaght, National Showroom Operations Manager, emphasises to: "Dream big and come to us! Our knowledgeable team of showroom consultants will help you create a space you love, within your budget".

If you want to begin the bathroom design process from home, a great starting point is Mico's Bathroom Book. Available both online and in print, it is packed full of design ideas, product information and helpful tips to get you started.

And if you are more of a visual planner, you can let Mico's 3D design planner do the hard work foryou. This useful tool helps to design a digital version of your bathroom from home, allowing you to see your creation come to life. The team at Mico can also assist with your 3D design and offer free, no-obligation consultations at their 47 Mico showrooms all over the country

SUPPLIED As one of the biggest items in your bathroom, the vanity is an item you should choose first.

Vanities

"The vanity is the big-ticket item in every bathroom. Your vanity really sets the style tone for the rest of your space" says Michelle. When deciding on the right vanity it is important to consider what features and aesthetic are most suitable for you.

Functionality and storage are also key so make sure you consider things like size, number of drawers and basin type. The vanity is an amazing way to bring warmth, lightness or richness intothe space through colour; there are also endless options for storage space and various dimensions to meet your requirements.

Tapware

Choice in tapware can completely change your bathroom from simplistic to spectacular with so many options to choose from. Let Mico assist you to ensure your tapware meets your plumbing requirements as well as blending with the design aesthetic of your home.

With there being an endless array of tapware choices Michelle encourages to:"Keep open-minded on what tapware can bring to the space. Don't be afraid to bring in a new, modern touch with black, gold or gunmetal. These fi nishes may be more recent but are going to stand the test of time with their classic feel and fresh edge."

SUPPLIED There's a great range of basins available now so you can choose different shapes, textures and colours.

Basins

Your basin will be a key design element in your bathroom and a hero basin can really lift an otherwise simple space, says Michelle. While the functionality of basins has remained largely the same, basins now come in a wide range of shapes, colours and textures – giving you the perfect opportunity to choose something that reflects your personal taste and style.

"Stone, metal and concrete basins are really on trend, and there's been a move towards softer, pastel colours too," adds Michelle.

SUPPLIED Modern toilets now jave stylish slim-line system tops and seats.

Toilets

The look and shape of your toilet can blend seamlessly into your bathroom design. Thinking about a rimless toilet for hygiene purposes and easy clean?

Looking for coloured fixings and flush buttons to match your tapware? Do you have a small space? The selection process will ultimately impact your space and help create the aesthetic feel you are searching for, along with providing the most practical option for your space. Your Mico showroom consultant can help you along in this process and provide their expert opinion.

