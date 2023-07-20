Hate cleaning your toilet? This simple hack should make it a little easier

A woman has shared a surprisingly simple tip on TikTok that should make cleaning your toilet bowl a little easier.

C﻿leaning the toilet isn't the easiest or most pleasant chore, but disinfecting and removing stains from the bowl is made even harder by all the water in it.

This means if you've got stubborn stains right at the bottom of the bowl, it can be hard to get cleaning products in the right spot to actually tackle the discolouration.

Now, one woman has revealed a hack﻿ for cleaning the toilet that's so surprisingly simple, we're wondering why we hadn't thought of it earlier.

She posted the tip in a video on her TikTok channel, @tipsandtrickswithq, with the voiceover: "Show me the life hack that is now unconscious, standard practice in your life".

The video goes on to say: "Did you know if you dump water down the toilet it will force the toilet to flush, and not fill back up with water so that your toilet cleaner does not get all watered down, making it a lot easier to clean.”

TikTok/@tipsandtrickswithq Who knew that pouring water into the toilet bowl first will make your cleaning product go further?

The footage shows the woman taking a container filled with water and pouring that into the toilet bowl before cleaning it with a disposable toilet wand.

If you use standard toilet cleaners that go under the rim and squirt around the bowl, this hack is good to do before that, as those cleaners typically need time ﻿to sit before scrubbing.

The hack has proved popular with more than one million views so far﻿.

However, some in the comments mentioned another option is to turn the water off at the wall, which will do the same thing.

Others, meanwhile, were more interested in the toilet cleaner the woman was using in the video. In case you’re wondering, it’s a Clorox toilet wand, which comes with disposable heads pre-filled with cleaning product.﻿

This story originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.