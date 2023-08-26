You're cleaning your bathroom wrong: Here's how to up your game

Take a look at the best New Zealand kitchens and bathrooms for 2022 - these are the inspiring award winners.

Sure, you clean your bathroom. But do you ever deep clean your bathroom?

And what is a deep clean? And why does your bathroom need one anyway?

A lot more extensive than your weekly clean, a deep clean is when you take care of those (annoying) tasks that although important, you can really only be bothered doing once every so often. Unless you aspire to a Marie Kondo level of cleanliness and organisation, in which case, good for you.

Conducting a deep clean will take more time, and yes, a little more effort than your usual sweep around, but the results will help to make your bathroom more hygienic and more appealing.

Here are seven areas of your home’s wet room that you can apply a deep cleaning approach to, and how to do it.

Clean bathroom countertops, walls and ceilings

To rid your bathroom all round of a build-up of soap scum and let’s face it, skin cells; it’s time to get steamy.

First, spray your countertops, walls, and the ceiling with an all-purpose bathroom cleaner and then turn on the shower to its hottest, letting the steam build for five or so minutes.

domain.com.au Sophisticated or just serving its purpose, every bathroom deserves a deep clean, every once in a while.

Next, turn off the water, shut the door, and let the room percolate for a further 20 minutes. Once you return, wipe down all surfaces with a clean cloth. You’ll want to mop the floor too, but save that for once you’ve completed your other deep cleaning activities.

Wash your shower curtain

If your bathroom set up still involves a shower curtain, it absolutely needs a wash sometimes.

To remove the soap scum and mildew, detach all hooks and throw it in the washing machine with a normal laundry detergent, a few old towels, and if you feel like it, a splash of white vinegar. It’ll come out like new.

Unsplash Shower curtains can be slimy, finicky affairs at the best of time. To avoid that sticky feeling, best to give it a regular wash.

Make shower doors shine

For glass shower doors, if spray-based cleaners aren’t cutting through grime, baking soda based cleaners can be a great option.

If you’d prefer to make your own, you can make a cleaning paste by adding a few drops of distilled white vinegar to a cup of baking soda and applying it directly to the door.

Leave it for an hour, then rub in with a rag or microfibre cloth. Rinse with water and buff dry with a cloth.

Stephen Goodenough/Trends If you have a statement glass shower, all the more important to keep it sparkling clean.

Purify your bath tub

We all know how gross it can be to step into a bathtub shrouded in leg hair stubble. Don’t let that be yours. Make sure to wash your tub out regularly.

But to give it that extra sparkle, here’s what you can do: Fill the bath with hot water, wipe inside, then drain. Next, apply a soap scum remover and leave it to sit for 15 minutes, before scrubbing and washing away.

If you don’t have a soap scum remover, try the shower cleaning paste above instead.

Deborah Macleod/NZ House & Garden Often a centrepiece in the bathroom, deep cleaning your bath will pay style dividends.

Refresh your tiles and grout

Are your tiled surfaces looking dingy? The grout looking discoloured and tired?

To fix, using an old toothbrush or a grout brush ($4.50 from Bunnings), dip straight into bleach and scrub the discoloured areas.

Finally, rinse well with water. Tip: Make sure to have the bathroom well ventilated while working with bleach.

LOWE & CO Make sure to wear gloves and open the windows before working with bleach in the bathroom.

Descale your shower head

Requiring a little bit of time up your sleeve, after your nightly bathe, pour enough distilled white vinegar into a plastic grocery bag to fully submerge the shower head and tie it in place.

Leave the shower head to sit overnight, then remove in the morning and run with water as normal to rinse.

Change up your towels

Towels and your towel rail can be breeding grounds for bacteria. Constantly moving from wet to dry, it’s recommended by the Cleaning Institute that you change your towels every 3-4 uses.

If your washing machine has a sanitising setting, use that, otherwise a good hot wash and a run through the dryer should do the trick.