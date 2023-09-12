Nearly two million Brits wash their towels only once a year - are Kiwis that gross?

It all looks innocent enough – but could your friend’s bathroom, or even your own, be hiding a dirty secret? Towels that are washed just once a year?

It seems almost impossibly revolting – drying yourself every day with a towel that’s washed just once a year. But for two million UK residents, this might be completely normal.

According to an August 2023 survey by Showers to you, 3% of respondents wash their bath towels once annually. Ew. Extrapolated to the overall population size of the UK, this equates to more than 1.5million people (1,595,646) who are happy to dry themselves on the same stinky towel every day.

Considering it’s recommended by experts you wash your bath towels after every two or three uses due to the bacteria and accumulated skin cells, this habit reeks of negligence.

HONEY Three things you can clean with vinegar.

Almost one in 10 UK residents (8%) surveyed only wash their bathroom towels twice a year, equating to more than 4m people (4,255,056), whilst a third of UK residents (33%) surveyed wash their bathroom towels just once every three months, more than 17mpeople (17,552,107).

Men were five times more likely to wash towels just once a year, with 5% of male respondents admitting to giving them an annual wash, compared to just 1% of women.

But what does that mean for Kiwis? Could we be just as bad?

Denny Muller Clean your bath towels once a year and they might just end up green.

If the same rate of uncleanliness is applied to our current population of 5,223,100 according to Statistics NZ, that would mean a subpopulation of 156,693 people are potentially annual towel washers. Could it be true? Have your say below.

“It is crucial to maintain proper hygiene in our everyday routines, including the use and care of bathroom towels,” says dermatologist and co-founder of poweryourcurls.com Dr. Hamdan Abdullah Hamed, who commented on the research.

“Towels tend to accumulate moisture, creating an environment conducive to bacterial and fungal growth. Bacteria like staphylococcus aureus can lead to skin infections, while fungi like Candida yeast can cause issues like athlete’s foot or yeast infections.”

James Fitzgerald To help sterilise and soften towels, include a cap full of vinegar in your regular wash, which is recommended to be after every two or three uses of a towel.

“Dirty towels may contain allergens that can trigger allergic reactions or skin irritations in sensitive individuals,” Hamed says. “It is recommended to wash towels after every three to four uses to eliminate bacteria, dirt, dead skin cells, and allergens, ensuring optimal hygiene and minimising health risks.”

If that doesn’t convince you to keep washing your towels, who knows what will, and if you need help removing the slimy feeling of these statistics, try adding a little white vinegar to your washing machine’s next load.