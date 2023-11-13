The surprising item you should ditch if you want your shower glass to stay clean

Tired of your shower screen looking cloudy? Here’s how to tackle the problem at the source.

Cloudy shower screens left too long can become a nightmare to clean, but instead of offering tips on how to remove the soap scum, one cleaner has revealed how to avoid the issue entirely.

In a video posted to TikTok, founder of I Tidy Homes Cleaning service, Elisha, has explained there's one household item that heavily contributes to a dirty shower.

Ironically, it's an item that is supposed to clean: bar soap.

"People often ask me 'what would be my number one tip to keep the shower screens nice and clean?'," she explains.

Karolina Grabowska/Pexels Elisha recommends saving yourself the cleaning hassle later and ditching bar soap from the start.

"I would definitely recommend steering clear of the good old soap bar."

Despite soap bars being a common product found in a bathroom, Elisha suggests that it does more harm than good to the shower.

"Yes I know a few people are going to be devastated hearing this," she continues. "﻿But it does no good for your showers, it just builds up over everything it touches from the floors to the walls and everything in between."

Soap scum building up on the glass causes ﻿glass shower screens to become stained and cloudy, and if left too long can become difficult to clean.

Christa Grover Of course, if you hate a cloudy shower screen, you could also renovate your bathroom altogether.

In the comments, the cleaner also claimed that bar soap isn't good for a person's skin either.﻿

"Opt for a body wash instead,﻿ she suggests.

"I hate the build up of soap bars when I clean holiday rentals," one fan of the TikTok account commented.﻿

Aside from throwing away bar soap, home hacks guru Anita Burgess says that shaving foam can help remove soap scum build-up from shower screens.

Spraying shaving foam over the door and giving it a good scrub ﻿will remove any smears and also leave a protective layer on the door which will help prevent fogging and limescale.

Once scrubbed, a quick wipe-over with a microfibre cloth should reveal a shiny new glass door.﻿﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.