Ask an expert: What is the best pillow for a dream sleep?

If sleep is a pillar of health, then a decent pillow is worth the investment.

We asked three pillow aficionados – a sleep specialist, an osteopath and a hotelier – what they themselves use at home, and whether they recommend their favourite pillow to other wannabe snoozers.

It looks like you’re going to have to spend more than you would on a two-for-$20 deal at The Warehouse, but the experts agree: Quality matters.

Briscoes The Hilton Superior pillow is "absolutely comfortable, lovely and soft, and has good neck support", Davies says.

Clare Davies, director of Capstone Hotel Management, says in the hotel business, bedding matters. Capstone oversees 14 properties nationally from luxury lodges to small regional hotels, so Davies knows a weary traveller needs good night’s sleep.

“People staying in a hotel or property want something a little superior to what they have at home,” she says.

At home, she uses a Hilton Superior Medium pillow, which has “micro-down like fill”.

“It’s feathery and plush – just absolutely comfortable, lovely and soft, and has good neck support,” Davies says. "They’re good to cuddle into.”

They sell for $89.99 at Briscoes.

EZIBUY Ezibuy sells two latex contour pillows for $85.99.

Sleep specialist Jane Wrigglesworth, from How to Sleep Well, loves her latex contour pillow. “It’s similar to the memory foam ones with a curved profile, but I find the memory foam is hot and I like to be cool in my bed.

“Pillows are incredibly important. It took me forever to find the right one. You have to get one for your body shape, weight and height. The one I like won’t necessarily suit everybody.”

Latex is a natural product and dissipates heat, unlike some other products. Ezibuy sells two latex contour pillows for $85.99.

Wrigglesworth says we should update our pillows every year, particularly if they are ordinary ones, as they become full of dust mites.

Mycareshop.co.nz The Complete Sleeprrr is available from mycareshop.co.nz for $126.80.

Osteopath Samantha Wilman​ says there are dreadful pillows out there for sure.

“People spend a fortune trying different pillows. They change them throughout the night to help with their neck pain, usually getting little relief.”

She herself has invested in a Complete Sleeprrr, a B-shaped memory foam pillow available to the public from mycareshop.co.nz.

“Now that I’m over 50 and my body is ageing more rapidly due to post-menopause, I have had to do the pillow thing so as not to have continual neck pain during the night or on waking. I found a best friend – (the Complete Sleeperrr ) – in the physiotherapy catalogue I use.

“I love my pillow to pieces and wouldn’t be without it. It instantly fixed my neck pain.

She recommends a wholesome feather pillow “for the younger neck”. “For those with allergies and sinus troubles, a nice hypoallergenic pillow.

“I believe that people do have to try different pillows and sadly pay the price for them to decide what suits them best.”