Expert reveals the best and worst bedroom colours for sleep

The colours in your bedroom can help you feel calm and content, and make the difference between a good night's sleep or a night spent tossing and turning.

Colour psychology experts find that some colours put us at ease, while others cause us to feel alert.

Here, Geoff McKinnen, certified sleep coach at Amerisleep, goes through the best and worst colours for sleep, so you can better understand how colour affects the circadian rhythm.

Best bedroom colours for sleep

The best colours for sleep are blue, yellow, green, silver, orange and pink. These colours reduce stress and soothe the nervous system. Try to stick with neutral or pastel shades for a soft, welcoming atmosphere.

Blue

One of the best bedroom colours is blue because it's associated with calm and relaxation. The brain is more perceptive to the colour blue than any other colour thanks to special receptors called ganglion cells, located in the retinas.

Lucrezia Carnelos Unlike red, blue is a non-stimulating shade.

Ganglion cells collect information from visual surroundings and transform this information into chemical signals to the hypothalamus, a part of the brain responsible for producing hormones, like melatonin and cortisol. Melatonin is a sleep hormone and influences the sleep-wake cycle, and cortisol is a stress hormone, keeping your alert during the day.

Blue is a non-stimulating colour, so when you see blue, the hypothalamus produces more melatonin and less cortisol. In contrast, a red room stimulates the brain and produces more cortisol, resulting in poor sleep quality.

Yellow

Softer shades of yellow create a tranquil environment because the muted tone imitates sunshine.

Soft yellows alleviate stress and promote tranquillity, so you can sleep peacefully. Brighter hues boost energy and should be avoided.

HOMED Here's how to add natural greens to your decor.

Green

The colour green is another excellent colour choice for relaxation. Green is also another easy colour for the eyes to see because, like the colour blue, they are sensitive to green light. Similar to a blue room, a green room helps us feel calm and peaceful because green is a non-stimulating colour.

The best green colours for sleep should have blue tones – warm tones like yellow may cause you to feel energetic instead of helping you unwind.

Silver

Silver is a great choice if you prefer neutral colours. Unlike dark grey tones, silver induces calm. Be sure to choose a matte silver colour and not a shiny paint – the shine reflects any bright light, keeping you awake.

Orange

Light orange colours, including tan and beige, have a warm tone reminiscent of a sandy beach, creating a welcoming space in your bedroom.

Choose orange colours with brown undertones, like terracotta, and avoid bright orange colours because they are invigorating to the brain.

Pink

Pink may not seem like a good colour for the bedroom because of its red tones, but a soft, natural pink gives off a tranquil feeling. Avoid bright red tones.

HOMED Very Peri is a blueish-purple that is meant to embody freshness and renewal.

Worst bedroom colours for sleep

Purple, grey, brown and red are the worst colours for sleep. Grey and brown promote negative emotions, while purple and red boost alertness.

Individuals with these bedroom colours are more likely to sleep less than seven hours each night.

Bright purple

Bright purple is not a good choice for the bedroom. Bright purple hues have reddish undertones, increasing energy levels and keeping you alert, but softer purple shades may boost sleepiness.

If you're set on painting your bedroom purple, try to choose a more muted tone, like lavender, because of its cool undertones.

Spacejoy/unsplash Dark grey is a good accent colour, but it can be a bit too sombre when applied to the walls.

Dark grey

Dark grey promotes depression because it gives a similar feel like a rainy day. Dark grey is a good accent colour, but painting the walls this dark shade and adding grey bedding creates a sombre atmosphere.

Silver or grey with blue undertones are better choices if you want a neutral colour.

Brown

Brown is a gloomy colour, increasing subconscious feelings of sadness and causing restlessness instead of sleep – not exactly a cosy feel for the bedroom atmosphere.

Spacejoy/Unsplash Brown may be stylish, but it can also be rather gloomy.

Red

Red is an invigorating colour, increasing heart rate. One study found the colour red increases brain activity and boosts alertness, something you don't want when trying to relax and fall asleep.

