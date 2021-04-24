Buying art? Don't choose it to match your curtains

Loans, layby, art fairs... which one is for you?

Interior designer Sonja Hawkins laughs when she says buying art to match your curtains is the number one sin.

“It’s the wrong reason,” she says. “Art should be about much more than the aesthetic. It’s story-telling, both about your life and the artist’s.”

Hawkins owns “more than 50 and less than 100” artworks. “From portraiture to abstract paintings... and I love it all.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sonja Hawkins at her art-filled home. Hawkins is co-founder of the My Art scheme which lets new collectors take out interest-free loans to purchase art works.

“I love seeing the depth of an artwork – it’s not just about the colours.”

She especially loves challenging works, ones that are odd or complex, or ones which make you question their meaning. Those works have more longevity, she says.

Hawkins has been an interior designer for 30 years, and in that work she advises clients to “look and look and look” at art to help them hone their choosing skills.

“Whether that’s at a public gallery where art is not for sale or at a dealer gallery, it gives you get an idea of what resonates.”

Hawkins and her husband Glenn Hawkins are helping others grow – or begin – their art collections through loan scheme My Art.

They offer interest-free loans of up to $150,000 which have allowed thousands of people buy work from Kiwi and Australian artists at 80 galleries.

Hawkins says the idea for the scheme “came about by chance”. When the idea hatched, her own collection was modest. She just “enjoyed buying and living with art”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff My Art lets a wide range of people participate in collecting art. Apples, on the wall, is by Mitch Cairns.

At a gallery opening one night, the couple noticed how "in awe" of the work the guests were, how they connected with it. It was the prices they struggled with.

“The price point was well beyond the means of the average punter,” says Hawkins. “My husband's in finance, and he began to think about ways that he could make art accessible to people.

"We were in a position to support the arts community, and this opportunity arose.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hawkins’ art-filled home office, with pieces by Nigel Brown on left, Max Gimblett centre, and Peter Robinson on the right.

In the past, art lovers shopping slightly beyond their means might have used a gallery’s lay-by scheme, or a more informal version directly from artists.

There are other interest-free art purchasing funds, too. Gilrose Finance started offering it’s Gallery Fund in 2015, which was welcomed by gallerists and artists.

At the time, artist Otis Frizell told Stuff he’d “never liked the fact art is so often out of the reach of so many people. This opens up the possibility of buying art to a whole new group of people.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sonja Hawkins says people connect with art. The artwork on the wall is by John Ward-Knox.

In the same year, Australian entrepreneur Paul Becker created Art Money, which links to more than 1000 galleries around the world, and allows you to filter its lists of partners and choose galleries from a specific country.

Borrowers using My Art must meet lending criteria and be able to front up a 10 per cent or more deposit.

"It's very simple, we've tried to make it as minimally painful as possible, but we do want to be responsible,” says Hawkins.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Arts patron and interior designer Sonja Hawkins says art brings a home to life.

“I think art says a lot about who you are. I'm an interior designer, so I love putting art in a home,” she adds. “It creates little vignettes within your home, and it brings it to life.”

She’s certainly walking the talk. She and Glenn have art in every room of their home in Parnell, Auckland – even the toilet.

“Well, why not? It has wall space available.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff My Art supports the arts in New Zealand, including with McMahon House in Auckland.

‘Art is snapped up quickly’

New collector Rosie Dawson-Hewes and her husband Phil, from Havelock North, are “already mentally lining up” their third artwork buy, once the current one is paid off.

The first piece they bought was a Hawke’s Bay landscape by local artist Freeman White.

“We had loved his work for years, as my husband Phil went to school with him.

Phil Dawson-Hewes/Supplied Rosie Dawson-Hewes at her Havelock North home. The piece of art behind her on the kitchen wall, Kate Mckenzie’s Glitch II, was bought with the help of a MyArt Loan.

“But by the time we were in our 30s and in a position to start buying art, his prices were out of reach for us in a regular purchasing way.”

They were concerned they would miss out.

"Freeman doesn’t create a huge number of works each year, and they’re always snapped up really quickly.”

Phil Dawson-Hewes/Supplied A landscape by Hawke’s Bay artist Freeman White, bought by the Dawson-Hewes’ with the help of My Art.

They borrowed through My Art to “get on a dealer’s list and get lending pre-approved once we knew he had a show coming up, so once we had a catalogue we could make a quick decision and actually secure it just before the show opened.”

She said she was glad to support a local artist.

“[It] is really important when you think about how often an artist might produce or sell work, and the effects of them being able to then have that money to support their whānau and put that money back into their local communities.”