Do up or develop? Grand old Wellington dame's future in the balance

This grand 1912 Wellington villa is seeking an energetic new owner to return it to its former glory. Could it be you? Pictures: Lowe&Co

Towering over its neighbours, the steep roofed villa at 24 Arlington Rd has seen better days.

Sitting proud on a coveted section in Wellington’s Mt Cook, the three-bed, 1912 home has come onto the market in desperate need of TLC... or a wrecking crew to put it out of its misery.

“It’s fairly derelict,” says Lowe and Co agent Louis Metson, who is handling the sale with colleagues Ashleigh Abels and Nick Mahan.

Lowe & Co This 109-year-old villa in Mt Cook is seeking a rescuer.

“It’s an estate sale. It’ll be interesting to see what happens to it.”

READ MORE:

* Saving beams, tiles and native wood from the dump

* Chocolate box cutie for sale in Mount Cook proves small can be stunning

* 'Quirky' Wellington character home's 3-bed to 5-bed conversion

* Mt Cook Station for sale after 151 years



While it’s not clear when the home was last sold – records suggest it has been in the same family since it was built – or much known of the home’s history, Metson says it has been vacant for at least 18 months.

Lowe & Co/Stuff A few character elements survive, such as this fire place and the lead lights.

Hints of the home’s original character remains inside, there’s a pretty vintage fire place in one of the bedrooms, lead lights in the front windows and a clawfoot tub in the ruined bathroom, but decades of “improvement” followed by years of neglect have turned this once proud debutant into a crumbling Miss Haversham.

Metson wasn’t sure if it could be rescued in its current state. Although the building “felt fairly safe”, buyers would need a builder’s advice to be certain.

“I think it’s got huge potential. Mainly it’s the locality, it’s so close to town, and it’s a freehold section. Also, once you’re upstairs the view’s pretty cool as well,” he said.

Lowe & Co The home will need a buyer with imagination and energy to return it to its former glory.

“If they’re going to refurb it, it’s just going to take someone who’s got the energy and the money to put into it, and I think it’ll come up well.”

The home is being sold “as is where is”. It will be up to the next buyer “to use their imagination”.

While more areas of Wellington have been protected from development to preserve the character of the city, a hotly contested change to the city’s spacial plan, the state of the building might mean development is easier.

“The section’s actually not massive, and the dwelling occupies quite a large portion of that.

“You might be able to fit a couple of townhouses on there, I don’t know. But I think developers may be interested in it, but it’s also got scope for a single tradie to take it on themselves as a project.”

Metson couldn’t say what the expected price would be as “it’s quite a unique proposition and there aren’t too many comparable [homes] on the market in that area”, so it will depend on the cost to renovate, or remove the home.

Lowe & Co The home has been empty for many years – a pigeon palace, rather than a palace for people.

The most recent rateable valuation, from September 2018 ($590,000), doesn’t reflect the booming capital property market.

In March, Homes.co.nz estimated it was worth about $1.12 million as the Wellington market boiled over. However, the property monitoring site now estimates its sale value to be between $740,000 and $840,000, the lowest this property has been estimated to be worth since February this year.

The 109-year-old, two storey, three bed, 130sqm home, sitting on 239sqm of hillside land, is for sale by tender, which closes at 1pm on October 28, unless sold prior.

Lowe & Co Some parts of the home will need to be completely stripped out.

Open homes will be held on October 17 and 24, from 12.45pm, pending Covid-19 alert level changes.