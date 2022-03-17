Small parcel of land may be sold - 133 years after owner's death

Its last owner died more than 130 years ago, and now a small slice of Dunedin may finally be sold.

The small patch of land off Silverton St in Andersons Bay includes a couple of potholes, some overgrown shrubs and a mystery.

That mystery is connected to its last owner Simon Every. He died in 1888, but his estate is still listed as being owned by the ratepayer.

It is unclear if the late Every continues to pay the $679.75 annual rate bill on the property, which has a rateable value of $11,000.

But the ownership of the land was the subject of a public notice in the Otago Daily Times, with Public Trust confirming it is now the manager of the property.

“We are now in the process of ensuring the land is put to best use, which includes the possibility of selling it,” Public Trust chief executive Glenys Talivai said.

As part of any sale, Public Trust would have regard to existing access rights and uses of the land, she said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The section is still owned by the ratepayer and could be sold.

“If the land is sold, the proceeds of the sale become assets of the estate and Public Trust will consider distributing them to any beneficiaries.”

Any potential beneficiaries of Every – an artist, farmer and inventor – are urged to contact Public Trust.

If none come forward, Public Trust will hold any proceeds from the land for seven years from the date of the notice before any money is transferred to the Crown.

If the land were not to sell, it would be transferred to the Crown 20 years on from the date of the notice.

“Once Public Trust takes on management of land, confidentiality obligations in the Public Trust Act prevent us from publicly disclosing further details about our administration of the property,” Talivai said.

The section in question is next to a former kindergarten, with the current owner having their details unlisted on the Dunedin City Council's rating register.

Every was a noted landowner who farmed in the suburb, where the street “Every St” – now infamous for the Bain family murders – was named after him.