Section the size of a driveway for sale in coveted capital suburb

It looks like a driveway, but this strip of land is the whole section.

It looks like an overgrown driveway, but this strip of land in Khandallah is a section, tipped to sell for between $410,000 and $485,000.

Created in 2018 out of excess land from the subdivision of Lakshmi Place Park, the narrow section is just 6.1 metres wide, about the width of a road or driveway, at the narrowest part, and about 45 metres long.

Owner Juliette Manning grew up in Khandallah and always wanted to return to the suburb and build her own home there. When the site came up for sale, she jumped at the chance to make that dream come true.

BAYLEY's Real Estate/Supplied 19 Benares Street, Khandallah, sandwiched between two much larger houses in the coveted neighbourhood.

“What drew me to it was the wonderful location, fabulous sun and sea views. For Khandallah, it's quite a gentle slope.”

Trained as an interior designer, Manning also fell in love with plans for a new build on the section, produced for the previous owner by Darryl Lin from Nspire Architecture.

"I just really respected and admired the design and how it worked with the land. It didn’t feel imposing. It would only add to the feel of the street.

"It was totally perfect for me, and maximised the site so well.”

BAYLEY's Real Estate/Supplied The property is about the width of a road or wide driveway.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have a chance to get the building ball rolling before Covid hit, and her circumstances changed. Compounded by the rise in building costs and supplies, and the changes to lending restrictions, it meant Manning had to rethink her plans and part with the property.

She is still the section’s biggest champion, however, and hopes someone else will see its potential.

"To actually have accessible land that you can drive on to, it just seemed really easy to me. So, I would really love something amazing to still go ahead there.

BAYLEY's Real Estate/Supplied The property has a gentle slope, that wouldn’t pose too many problems with the right pans.

"Khandallah is filled with a lot of established homes, and families that have been there for some time, but I think we need to mix things up these days and realise that we do need to change our attitudes a bit [to the kinds of buildings we want]. As long you’re sympathetic and respectful to the surroundings and the other design elements on the street, then I think it would be beautiful home."

The 290 sqm property, which last sold for $243,000, comes with plans for a two-bed, 112.49sqm home that would stretch the length of the slightly sloped section. It’s resource consented subject to conditions.

“The shape of the section is certainly unique,” says listing agent Hadleigh Petherick, of Bayley’s Real Estate.

BAYLEY's Real Estate/Supplied The section is a long thin strip of land.

“We have sold smaller sections, and certainly a lot steeper sections in Wellington, in the past but nothing comparable to this little Khandallah gem.

“We’re very impressed how the architect maximised the section orientation to provide a contemporary architecturally designed two bedroom plus study home for the site.”

Plans completed, the east-facing section would have one of the capital’s most beloved and coveted views over the harbour.

BAYLEY's Real Estate/Supplied The plans make the most of the property’s views.

The listing calls it a “rare opportunity” for a new build in one of the city’s oldest, most established suburbs. Geotechnical report and other documents are available for prospective buyers.

The RV for number 19 is $460,000. The properties on either side have RVs of $2.12 million and $2.28m.

Property sales monitor homes.co.nz estimates the to fetch between $410,000 and $485,000.

The deadline sale closes at 2pm on Thursday, May 19. The listing is with Hadleigh and Spencer Petherick for Bayley’s Real Estate.