Secret doors, automation, and a saltwater pool at new $5.45m house for sale in Taranaki

The Courtenay St property is the second Taranaki house listed with an asking price of more $5m this year.

If there was an open home for Taranaki’s newest $5 million property, real estate agent Pete Bayliss reckons “half of New Plymouth” would show up.

Bayliss, of McDonald Real Estate, said he’d been fielding plenty of calls about the two-storey house on Courtenay St, which is on the market for enquiries over $5.45m.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom family house, built in 2019, was attracting interest from all over the country.

“There are a few people here (in Taranaki) who have the sort of money to buy this place,” Bayliss said.

“It’s top quality, easy to live in, and totally private.”

The house features a saltwater pool, secret doors and automation for everything from media to gates to TV screens to curtains, which can all be controlled from a smartphone.

The outdoor entertainment space had a woodfire pizza oven and speakers mounted into the ceiling panels.

It has underfloor heating, and a designer woodshed built into the three-car garage.

At 560m², including the pool shed, garden shed and outdoor kitchen, the home is about three times the size of an average standalone house.

It sits on a 1045 square metre section, that allows for a large car parking space, lawns and garden, which are watered by an irrigation system and drip feed lines. Like the gadgets inside the house, these are automated too.

The kitchen/dining area features a secret door, among other things.

Some people had questioned him about the $5.45m price, but Bayliss said the location, size of the property and quality of the build were outstanding.

There's plenty of room to store clothes in the large walk-in wardrobe, just off the master bedroom.

“You can’t just build a house like this, everything has been thought of.

“We walked through there a few days ago, and everyone was saying, there was no way to add value to this place, everything is so well done.”

Thanks to its height and location the home has sea views from the master bedroom, and a view of Taranaki Maunga from the other upstairs bedroom.

Off the master bedroom is an ensuite as well as a massive walk-in wardrobe.

The home was designed by New Plymouth architect Tony Biesiek, and built by Clelands Construction.

In 2019 the property had a capital value of $3,600,000, with rates of $6,279 a year.

The average house price in the New Plymouth district is just shy of $700,000.

In addition to room for three cars, the garage also features a designer woodshed, and a workshop.

Last month, a four-bedroom home just south of New Plymouth hit the headlines for its $5.75m price tag, the region’s highest ever asking price.

There has been some interest in the house, but it hadn’t sold yet, agent Beau Burmester, of Property Brokers New Plymouth, said.

Should either property sell for the asking price, or even a million or so less, they will set a new record for the region.

Jimmy and Denise Seed have put their house on the market. Its sale price could set a record.

The highest-priced home to sell in Taranaki to date was a Hamblyn St property in Strandon, New Plymouth, which was sold by Bayliss for $3.5m late last year.

Vinni Uhila of New Plymouth’s Uhila Building Solutions said the price per square metre to build an architecturally designed home could vary wildly.

Usually around $5000, it can occasionally reach $10,000 per square metre, depending on the plans.

“The price per square metre has definitely come up in recent years.”