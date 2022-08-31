Sunburst art deco cottage surrounded by fruit trees, views and native bush

When Tracey Mancer and her partner bought the property at 257d Whakamarama Road, Bay of Plenty, it was going to be their forever home.

The little deco cottage had been moved to the property some time in the 80s, and not much had been done to it since. That didn’t stop the couple from falling in love with it, and deciding to take a chance on the lifestyle block life.

"We moved here five years ago," says Mancer, who had been living in Auckland with partner Joan Millen when they saw the place on the market.

"My partner saw that the previous owners were here for 35 years, so she thought 'Oh, well they really loved it', which they did. So we bought it."

They'd been told there was a leak in the roof, and they could smell the damp, so planned immediately to have a new roof put on and the gib replaced.

Reality Realty/Supplied The home has been fully renovated throughout, with a new roof, including a cap on the concrete exterior.

That's when the builder told them it would cost the same amount to renovate the old place as it would to pull it down and rebuild.

"We loved the art deco. It was gorgeous; it’s got wooden floors, it’s got style. So we thought, we'd just keep going, because we’d planned out how we wanted it.”

That’s when the builder dropped another bombshell on the couple – according to the council, the house didn’t exist – or more accurately, council records don’t exist.

Reality Realty/Supplied The home is bright and airy, with light flooding in after the removal of overgrown trees.

It’s not clear what has happened to the property records. They may have been lost, or misfiled when multiple borough councils in the region were amalgamated into the Western Bay of Plenty District council in 1989. Mancer also understands some records were lost due to a fire around the same time.

The house was moved onto the site from the Avenues in the mid 80s – the then owners had lived in a two-bed sleep-out on the site, which is still there, attached to the two-car garage, while the work was being done.

Despite the lack of paperwork, the builder agreed to complete the renovation, bringing the property up to code, without making any significant changes to the layout of the home.

Reality Realty/Supplied The new kitchen.

"We thought, ‘It's a 100-year-old building, it's lovely. It's got character. It's beautiful. So let's just keep it, let's fix it up and it'll last another 100 years’."

While the work was being completed, Mancer tackled the outside, ripping out some overgrown trees that had shaded the house and cut off the view out to Ōmokoroa and Matakana Motu.

Works complete, they discovered the name the previous owners had given the home – Summerland – suited their sunny, airy little home much better now. They decided to make the most of the name and painted the front with a pair of bright sunbursts to match.

Reality Realty/Supplied The property has a view out to the bay from the highest point.

Mancer says the property is packed with potential.

It’s a large section that takes about 20 minutes to walk around, “if you hoof it”. It’s also dotted with sheds, outbuildings and glass houses that could be used again. Separate accommodation on the section could also be upgraded for family, or as an Airbnb.

"It would be a beautiful place to bring up a family because there are plenty of places to run around. Joan's grandkids used to come here, and we just let them run wild really.

"[It’s for] anyone who likes peace and quiet, because it is a very, very peaceful, private place."

Reality Realty/Supplied The home is surrounded by fruit trees.

They had planned to become self-sufficient on the 3.19 hectare property, which was already planted with all sorts of fruit and nut trees, including a stand of banana trees that fruit enough to keep Mancer in banana cake year round.

Inside, the 120sqm home has two double bedrooms, an open plan living-dining area, and galley kitchen. There’s also a covered deck around the back and side of the house.

Sadly, tragedy struck and Joan died about two years ago, and now Mancer has put the home on the market, although she says if there were any way she could manage the property on her own, she’d never leave.

Reality Realty/Supplied The property covers more than 3 hectares of land.

“It's taken me this long to accept the reality that I can't do it on my own.

“It was a happy property. That's why we put the suns on it, because it was the kind of property that made you smile.”

The listing is with Ben Louis for Reality Realty. It is for sale by negotiation, with an RV of $850,000.