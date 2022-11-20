The Goonies house is up for sale for $2.7m 40 years after film made it famous

The Walsh house, seen here in the trailer for the classic 1985 film, is for sale.

Ever wanted to be a Goonie? Now you can, as a home that featured in the beloved 1985 family film is for sale in Astoria, Oregon, US, for a whopping NZ$2.7m.

The Walsh home, where Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin, LOTR) found dead pirate One-Eyed-Willy’s treasure map in the attic, setting him and his rag-tag gaggle of pals on the road to adventure, is on the market.

Sitting high above the wild Pacific Northwest ocean, 368 38th St was built in 1896, and comes with all the features of a rambling Queen Anne style home, including a wrap-around verandah, fret work, and wainscotting inside.

Unfortunately, it does not come with a log the right height for Lawrence "Chunk" Cohen (Jeff Cohen) to do the truffle shuffle on, however.

According to the Zillow listing, the three-bedroom, two-bath home is expected to fetch US$1,659,000 (NZ$2.7 million) – not bad for what was supposed to be “the wrong side of town” in the film – and has been on the market since Friday (US time).

Real Estate Tours Oregon/Supplied The Goonies house, in Astoria, Oregon, is for sale for NZ$2.7m.

The listing, with Jordan Miller for the John L. Scott Market Centre in Astoria, describes it as “the home you’ve been waiting for”, coming “fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame”.

It doesn’t specifically mention The Goonies, but fans of the film looking through the listing images will spot a couple of nods to the film: a copy of the statue of David, which has a star turn in the opening scenes of the film, sits on the coffee table, and the ladder to the attic.

Real Estate Tours Oregon/Supplied The pull down ladder to the attic, where untold secrets were hidden in the movie.

The attic itself, however, has been stripped of all the old museum exhibits, and turned into an extra bedroom, with whitewashed walls and lots of light.

Directed by Richard Donner and written by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies is a family action adventure starring a who’s who of 80s cinema, including Astin, Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) as his brother, Brand, Corey Feldman as Clark "Mouth" Devereaux, and Jonathan Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) as Richard "Data" Wang.

Much of the film was shot on location in Astoria, including a jail break scene at the start of the film, which was shot at the Clatsop County Jail, which is now home to a museum dedicated to the film.

According to The Daily Astorian, the home was besieged by visitors during a 30th Anniversary event hosted by Astoria in 2015.

Previously, the owner had welcomed fans of the film, allowing them to have photos taken outside the house, but there were more than 1000 visitors a day during the anniversary weekend, and the city was forced to limit access to the street.

The Goonies is available to rent on Apple TV and to stream on Neon.