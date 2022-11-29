What $1.2 million buys: A two-bed apartment in Auckland or an eight-bed historic hotel in this coastal holiday spot

La Riviera is seeking a new owner...could it be you?

If you’ve got a spare $1.2 million, and a yen for living on the wild, picturesque Southland coast, this could be the property for you – and it comes with a whole new lifestyle.

La Riviera hotel owner Rose Ivory is retiring after nine years running the bijoux accommodation on Riverton's main drag.

She first came to the Southland coastal holiday spot from Queenstown to look at a holiday crib in 2013. But when a cheeky real estate agent lured her to take a look at the old hotel, she was hooked. A year or so later, she sold her Queenstown hairdressing business and threw her lot in with Riverton and the La Riviera full-time.

"I was looking at downsizing," says Ivory. "But it was the property that I absolutely loved. The business evolved with the necessity of accommodation in Riverton."

The 370m² building, built in 1869, has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, and sits on a 1012m² section. Downstairs has been converted into two apartments – which can be let separately to provide passive income.

Ray White/Supplied La Riviera hotel in Riverton is seeking a new owner.

Out back, there’s a mature garden and large, covered courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, as well as a more private outdoor dining area off to one side. Beyond the garden is a large parking area and uninterrupted views across the Pourakino river estuary, all the way out to the Takitimu ranges.

"The ambience in this building is just stunning," Ivory says. "It just takes people's breath away. It just chills people out the minute they hit my courtyard - everyone reacts the same. It's just a real good feel place to be."

RAY WHITE/Supplied The property was once the Shamrock Hotel, and boasted a bar downstairs and dancing upstairs.

For about the same price in Auckland, you could get a very tidy, three-bed, 50s-built 78m² home, on 941m², in Ellerslie; an 88m², two-bed apartment on Sale St in Auckland Central; or an empty 8400m² lifestyle section in Ramarama, Franklin.

While these are typical of the kinds of properties on offer in Auckland, none of those options come with a slice of Southland’s wild history attached.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The property is packed with period charm.

Originally the Shamrock Hotel, La Riviera was built in 1869. Downstairs was the public bar, and the second floor was a ballroom and dance hall.

“There are some interesting stories,” says Ivory. “They had a really good time up there, I believe. The stairs were rather an obstacle on the way down.

“The bedrooms that are sectioned off there now, that used to be the dance floor.”

RAY WHITE/Supplied Outside there’s a mature garden, with plenty of space to entertain and enjoy the sunsets.

Later it became the RSA club, then a backpackers’ for the Green Bus company, and a more upmarket accommodation again after that – that was the owner who added the chandeliers and opulence, according to Ivory. Each owner has left their mark on the property.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The outdoor living room-style courtyard.

The building's location "is amazing" says Ivory. It’s the only accommodation in the heart of the town.

"It's like an old school building on the main street, at the front. But the back is completely different and even feels like the climate's different out there, because it's north-facing, so you get some beautiful night from beautiful sunsets.”

Riverton is not without its issues. For instance, Invercargill is just 25 minutes away and has drawn larger shops away from the small town. It's quiet during the winter months, too – but it is pretty.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The double bedrooms are well proportioned.

"You've got the waterways that are just gorgeous. You've got the estuary, but you've also got the Takitimu mountains behind, so it's a gorgeous view.

"They call [popular surf beach] the Rocks the 'It place' of Riverton, but you know what? I prefer to be here, right in town with everything. You're not miles away from the nearest shop, you haven't got to get in your car all the time. OK, it's not the waves, but it's an ever-changing view."

RAY WHITE/Supplied Two of the rooms upstairs have ensuite bathrooms.

Along with the hotel, there’s the option to buy the two sections at the back of the property that are zoned as commercial. Ivory had planned to build herself a small home on this land, and then sell the business separately, but local council wanted the area to remain commercial so she is selling all three titles together.

She envisages the new owners adding chalets or a camping site on the paddocks, to make the most of the estuary view.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The downstairs has been converted into an apartment.

“Hammered” by neck and lower back problems that started when she was hairdressing, Ivory is now retiring, and moving somewhere smaller.

"There's definitely, I believe, a niche here for someone, but it needs to be a young couple,” says Ivory. "I bought this in the latter part of my life, I wished I'd done it 10 years earlier.

RAY WHITE/Supplied The view from the balcony at the back of the property is stunning.

“At my age, I love my gardens and spend hours in them, but it takes its toll. So reluctantly, I'm moving on - I'm probably going to be hanging on to the staircase crying as I go."

136 Palmerston St, Riverton, Southland is listed with Max Kumm for Ray White. The RV for the property is $690,000.