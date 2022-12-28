Unusual but 'peaceful' Wellington home, with hints of Sir Ian Athfield, comes with a view of the South Island

This home has unimpeded views all the way to the South Island, as well a unique design and layout.

When social justice advocate Sally Jackman made her way up the stairs to the unusual house on Volga St, Island Bay, 28 years ago, she knew she'd found her sanctuary.

A friend had sent her the listing, and while she says the photos didn’t do the home justice, they were intriguing enough to get her out for a viewing.

"I walked up the stairs and fell in love,” she says. “I'd looked at about 50 houses and I put the offer in immediately.

TOMMY'S/Supplied 77 Volga St, Island Bay, a unique Wellington home.

“If this house is going to get you, it'll get you."

Another would-be buyer loved the house so much, they offered Jackman cash to withdraw her offer, but she said no. She knew this house would bring her the peace she needed.

"It's beautifully architecturally designed, so every part of it is harmonious. Every doorway, window and beam fits into all the others harmoniously.

“It's a very gentle environment for the eye, and it's unusual, but not in the sense that it's the workings of some strange, weird person. It's just beautifully designed for harmony and to make the most of the view."

The view – out over Island Bay and Houghton to Te Moana-o-Raukawa/Cook Strait and beyond to Te Waipounamu/the South Island – is “extraordinary”.

TOMMY'S/Supplied The kitchen is definitely Athfield-flavoured, with the 70s-style tile, and exposed beams.

Jackman, a keen photographer, has taken many photographs from the cathedral-like windows in the living room that show the scope of the view.

Her images make Te Waipounamu and Tapuae-O-Ueneku (Mount Tapuaenuku) look close enough to swim to.

Sally Jackman/Supplied The view from 77 Volga St as seen by keen photographer, Sally Jackman.

"You see very big skies, so it's constantly changing. You get extraordinary sunsets. And you have quite a lot of land on the property, so you see big, beautiful, mature trees,” says Jackman.

“Out of every window, you're seeing something green and beautiful, so there's no part of it where you don't feel connected to nature. It's a balm for the soul."

Designed by Wellington architect Dave Launder in the 1980s, Jackman says the home “would be ideal” for a professional couple, “who loves nature, or a single person who loves nature”.

Sally Jackman/Supplied The skies over the house are huge, says Jackman.

The home is sunny and bright, capturing the sun till late at night in summer. You get a front row seat to the region’s often dramatic weather, but you are also protected from the elements by the surrounding planting.

Sitting on a 1366m² section, the 90m² home has two double bedrooms, one of which has a mezzanine floor, which would be perfect for a home office, nursery or library.

TOMMY'S/Supplied The home is packed with stunning decor pieces, like the exposed timber beams and brickwork.

There are exposed timber beams and brickwork throughout, which suggest the architect was inspired by legendary Wellington architect Sir Ian Athfield.

There are stairs up to the property - "It's a Wellington house" - but Jackman says that won't deter the right buyer.

"Whoever buys this house will buy it because they love it. So it's not going to be a problem for them.”

TOMMY'S/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms, including this one with a mezzanine floor.

Now 68, Jackman is looking to downsize, which means selling the house.

She is seeking buyer enquiries over $825,000. The listing is with Billy Bell for Tommy’s.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home to be worth between $820,000 and $945,000. The average for Island Bay is $1.18 million.