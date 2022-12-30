Rare opportunity to own a Mid-century dreamhouse, opposite lake Taupō

The Levin-based Cullinanes had been holidaying in the area since the 50s when the land was subdivided by the Government and sold of in sections in 1965. They jumped at the chance to own a piece of their favourite holiday spot.

Before the post and beam Mid-century home on Pokaka Cres, Taupō, was built, there was nothing on the section but scrub.

When the land was subdivided by the Government and sold of in sections in 1965, the Levin-based Cullinanes, who had been holidaying in the area since the 50s, jumped at the chance to own a piece of their favourite holiday spot. It wasn’t until 1969 that they started building their dream holiday home.

"My father engaged a Palmerston North architect to design it and the brief was quite simple," says family spokesman Rod Cullinane. “A holiday home for six children and two adults, with all living to the upstairs, and the lower area to be storage, parking, a boat room and games room.

"I do scoff when people refer to it as a bach, because it's certainly not that – it’s a holiday home. The style of it was unique at the time."

READ MORE:

* A North Shore motor lodge bought sight unseen for $11.5m by Asian investor

* 10 interior style secrets from New Zealand's favourite experts

* Mid-century former school building looking for new life at the beach

* Where did the St Marks Breast Centre villa in Newmarket end up?



After it was built, the family spent many Christmases at the property, taking the boat out on the water, learning to water ski and swim in the lake. Rod is also a fisherman – they’re his waders hanging in the store room below the house.

As kids, they would try to get up to the home as often as Rod’s dad’s work as a lawyer would let them.

"Back in the 1970s, when there was a lot less population there, a lot less rules and regulations, a lot less boats, it was a marvellous playground for a young family of four boys and two girls. We all have exceedingly happy memories of it."

Bayleys/Supplied The house everyone knows on Pokaka Cres.

Rod was lucky enough to meet the builder a few years back. Still living in Taupō, he drove by the house while they were there and introduced himself.

He told Rod that when they were building, word got round about the strange looking house being built out at 3 Mile Bay.

“There'd be crowds of people coming out, and they'd stop and drive past slowly and take photographs,” Rod recounts.

Bayleys/Supplied The Cullinane house is packed with 70s period features.

“He said they’d ham it up, holding sticks out at odd angles and measuring them, making out it was going to be even stranger than it is, taller than it is. But it was certainly ahead of its time.”

In 1974, Rod’s father bought a boat, which the family has kept in pristine condition and still uses, hauled down to the “excellent” nearby boat ramp by a vintage tractor, also bought by dad.

"It gets quite a few looks from the locals down there using their modern day four-wheel drives, and here we are puttering down in the old red tractor."

Bayleys/Supplied The home has stunning views of the lake.

Rod says it may be possible to negotiate the sale of the classic boat and the tractor – both of which fit nicely under the home – but they will be a separate sale from the home completely.

It may also be possible to negotiate buying the period furniture the home is currently decorated with, much of which gravitated there from the Cullinane’s home in Levin over the years as it was updated.

The boucle and timber dining set, and lounge suite are classics of the late 60s – early 70s, complimenting the home’s exposed roof beams and particle board flooring.

Bayleys/Supplied The home is like a 70s time capsule – it has been lovingly cared for by the Cullinane family for more than 50 years.

The living room light fixtures are also original, kept in pristine condition, and the kitchen has the original solid formica counter tops in classic 60s ochre.

The home has two double bedrooms, and one triple, with one bathroom off the kitchen.

Downstairs is a large open space with plenty of room for all your holiday toys, kayaks, jets skis, water skis, or boat room, and games room, which Rod says could be updated to include a second bathroom, or partitioned to create an apartment or holiday let.

Bayleys/Supplied The master bedroom has lake and garden views.

"There’s an infinite variety of possibilities,” Rod says.

“At nighttime we've got a very, very pretty view of the lake and the town. And there’s plenty of land out the back too. It’s got a good-sized garden.”

Bayleys/Supplied The triple bedroom looks out onto the garden.

Now that the siblings are living all over the country and overseas, the home isn’t getting as much use as it used to, so the decision was made to put the home on the market.

"We've all loved it. None of us wanted to change a thing about it, we've loved it for what it was because it was so uniquely different.”

Bayleys/Supplied The home has an unimpeded view of the lake and Taupō township.

The 1969-built, 252m² home, on 677m² of lake front land has a CV of $2,485,000. The average for the area is $965,000, which is up about 58% since the last CV’s were issued.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home could sell for between $2.52 to $2.69 million, however the family is willing to wait for the right buyer.

The sale is by deadline, which closes on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12pm, if not sold prior. The listing is with Alison Whittle for Bayleys Taupō.