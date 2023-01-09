Country House Hunter: Romance lures couple to picturesque Wairarapa town

Rusty and Larissa first met in the 1990s, but they were each other's "one that got away" now they've found each other again, and are looking for a home together in the country.

REVIEW: Who doesn’t love a love story – especially when it’s about “the one that got away” finally coming back and choosing to stay in one of the North Island’s most picturesque towns?

That was the theme of last week’s best episode of Country House Hunter New Zealand, which saw couple Larissa and Rusty, on the hunt for a home to share together in the Wairarapa’s most popular berg, Greytown.

Rusty already lives in Greytown, where he runs much loved cafe The French Baker on the main drag. He re-met Larissa when she was passing through on a “date” with someone else. They’d known each other in the 90s, and he’d always thought she was “lovely and cute”, but nothing ever happened.

Then, about 18 months ago, Larissa was holidaying in the area, and suggested to her would-be beau that they stop in Greytown to check out the shops. The couple bumped into each other at the bakery, and the rest is a romance novel just waiting to be written.

Now, the pair, who both have children from previous relationships, are looking for a home together in Greytown and they’re happy to have the show’s frontman, Breakfast’s Matt Gibb, find three options for them to consider during their hunt.

They have a few criteria for their dream home in the country: It’s got to have a big yard – at least a ¼ acre is the preference – it must be fenced for their two adorable border terriers; it will need enough room for all the kids – he has two boys, she has one girl – and a great kitchen for Rusty to work his magic in.

TVNZ/Supplied It’s the kitchen that convince couple Larissa and Rusty to buy.

Greytown is one of the capital’s favourite weekend day-trip destinations, with a gorgeous, Victorian main street on SH2, dotted with cafés, and boutiques, a great hotel/restaurant, and one of the best butchers in the whole region.

The Wairarapa is also a well-known wine area, with many vineyards nearby – the pop-in at the Palliser Estate to hear all about it during the show – so in terms of country places to move to, Greytown has a lot going for it.

Add to that the fact the couple is clearly so in love it’ll make your teeth ache, and although it’s not clear where Larissa lived before deciding to move in with Rusty, it’s not hard to see why it’s easy to leave behind.

TVNZ/Supplied TVNZ’s Country Home Hunter presenter Matt Gibb had three delightful cottages in store for Wednesday night’s guests.

The couple’s budget is pretty healthy – $1 million to $1.4m

Gibb first shows them a Greytown classic: a refurbished, 1910, double-fronted bungalow.

There are lots of villa/bungalows like this in the region. They make great reno projects, thanks to their good, native-timber bones.

Inside, the reno work is similarly clean and tidy, but slightly dated. This doesn’t deter Larissa and Rusty, however, who love the size, layout, and above all, the kitchen – particularly the marble-topped bench, on which Rusty can imagine rolling pastry.

TVNZ/Supplied It was this kitchen that sold the couple of the first home they were shown in the episode.

The home is on the market at the top of their budget at $1.35m – a lot, considering it only has one bathroom.

The second house, however is a masterclass in modern villa reno. Relocated to the section, the 1910 single-fronted villa with a bullnose verandah has an interior straight out of House and Garden magazine – chic, crisp and white, with modern lighting, and period features highlighted.

The front room is now a kitchen/living/diner, with an on-trend dark kitchen and island.

The master suite has a chic, hotel-style ensuite and large walk-in robe that is pretty much standard requirement from a home over $1m.

On the downside: There are only three bedrooms and no second living area, and outside is lacking fruit trees and maturity.

TVNZ/Supplied The Wairarapa is full of delightful little villas like this one.

The third property is precisely the kind of home that Wellingtonians day trip to the region to koo over, and end up buying for retirement. (Here’s another one currently on the market, with enquiries over $1,025,000, and “picture perfect”.)

An original 1890s cottage, with a massive backyard, they immediately nickname it the chocolate-box cottage, and that’s exactly what it is, a picture-perfect little place on the main drag.

Unfortunately, it’s not big enough, and despite the price – on the market for just $750,000 – they would have to do a bit of work to the place to get what they need out of a home.

In the end, they decide to put an offer on house number one, and Gibb tells us the offer was accepted.

TVNZ/Supplied Larissa and Rusty visit the second house on offer in the episode.

This is exactly what we want from a show like this; the chance to discover a part of the country we might not know well; local buyers we can relate to, and offers placed and accepted. Here’s hoping for more feel-good episodes like this one in the future.

Country House Hunter New Zealand airs every night this week on TVNZ at7pm. Previous episodes are available on TVNZ+.