Mortgage advisers' top tips for saving money as mortgage rates rise

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

This year could well be a tough one for homeowners as interest rate rises start to bite, and the cost of living rises too.

We’ll all be tightening our belts to see the year out, with some experts saying they expect fixed rates to peak at “high sixes to mid-sevens”. In response, mortgage advisers say there may be ways to shave a few dollars from your bills – including your mortgage repayments – you haven’t thought of.

The most important thing is to do a budget and do it before your current fixed rate expires, says Auckland-based mortgage adviser John Bolton, of Squirrel. That way, you “know the damage that you're looking at” when your fixed rate matures.

"Do this well in advance so that it's not just a last-minute knee-jerk reaction,” he says, “because we know rates aren't going anywhere."

With interest rates rising rapidly, you might be better off to break your mortgage early and lock in a lower interest rate than might be available when your mortgage matures, says Lower Hutt mortgage adviser Ash Shergill of Shergill Mortgages.

READ MORE:

* New Year's Bootcamp: Get your mortgage sorted

* Should you break your fixed-term loan to get a better deal?

* Here's how you might be able to keep on top of your home loan

* Here's what you should think about if you want to break your fixed-term loan

* Mortgage FOMO? Here's when breaking a fixed term might work

* Is it worth paying the break fee on fixed-term mortgages?



"Most banks will allow you to refinance the mortgage 60 days from when it's about to mature. You can just go back to the bank and say, 'hey, look, I'd like to fix the mortgage for what current rates are on offer’. You can often do that via the bank's app, as well."

Your mortgage advisor may be able to help you break and refix that loan even further out. Shergill has a client whose loan won’t mature until August, so rather than waiting around and risking rates going up even higher, they’re going to contact the bank to discuss the break fee.

“If the break fee is reasonable, we can decide to go ahead and break that mortgage, and refix it now."

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff The cost of living on top of the interest rates rise is putting a lot of stress of first time mortgage borrowers. But there might be ways to save a few dollars on your mortgage, say brokers.

Did you pay extra while rates were low?

If you’ve been diligently making extra payments until now, you could save yourself some money on repayments by checking and re-fixing what term the bank has your loan at. It could be reducing the term of your loan to match how much more you’ve been paying.

For example, Shergill has a client with a 30-year loan they’d been making extra payments on for three years while rates were low. The extra repayments mean that instead of the term reducing to 27 years, it has reduced to 21 years.

”The client's loan is set to mature and the rates being offered are the current rates, with repayments based on the reduced term of 21 years,” says Shergill. “We’ve arranged for the client to revert to the original, 27-year term, meaning smaller repayments, despite the higher interest rates.”

Ash Shergill/Supplied Mortgage broker Ash Shergill, of Shergill Mortgages.

The client can increase their repayments again later, if they find they can afford it.

In the meantime, it’s wise to tighten your belt as much as possible, then take a deep breath and go up another notch. Bolton suggests freeing up cash trapped in possessions, which can be added to your savings or emergency fund.

“I’m a huge advocate for selling your stuff. How much stuff do you really need? Selling stuff and running a tight budget can free up cash flow.”

Stay away from non-mortgage debt

Avoid consumer debt at all costs. Pay off your credit cards as soon as you can, and consider a revolving mortgage to pay off cards – mortgage interest rates may be high, but they’ll never be as high as a credit card’s. Steer clear of lay-by plans such as Afterpay.

Another potentially huge way to save money is by cutting vehicle costs.

"It’s not for everyone, but one of the biggest things you can do is go from two cars to one car,” Bolton says. “Especially if someone's working from home, you don't always need a second car.”

Other cash-generating ideas include taking in a boarder if you have a spare room or suitable sleep-out.

Finally, Shergill highly recommends people “re-examine their current loan structure and make sure it is in line with their current goals”.

“The loan structure in place could be leading to higher repayments.”

If you have a floating loan, the rate will be higher than fixed rates, so this could be increasing the loan repayments. If you have a portion of your loan on revolving credit, the balance of the loan will be on a floating rate.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff If you have a spare room, consider getting a boarde in – it doesn’t need to be a long term thing, just a stopgap measure to help when times are tough.

“It might be time to fix this portion of the loan to help reduce the repayments.”

In an emergency, other options could include arranging with your bank to pay only the interest for a few months, or even taking a repayment holiday. But these are “nuclear options”, which will need to be negotiated with the bank.

“Sit down with a mortgage adviser, let them know what your concerns are,” says Shergill. “Once they’ve gone through your finances, they will be able to present you with some options.”