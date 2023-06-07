Auckland Paritai Drive mansion on the market after $20m makeover

The four-bedroom 900sqm home for sale at 92 Paritai Drive, in Orakei, Auckland, is one of the most beautiful the listing agent has seen.

It’s taken fives years and $20 million to refurbish, but the overseas owners of this Auckland’s Paritai Drive mansion aren’t moving in.

But you can, for $30m.

Complete with a plant conservatory, an elevator, a three-story Singapore-made wooden staircase and the architectural design of Italy and New York – you’ll be right at home in this ‘fit for Hollywood’ mansion with a view of the Auckland city skyline from the couch.

Luxurious doesn’t cut it when describing this outrageous designer four-bedroom home, which has gone on the market this week and is expecting to sell for $30m, by negotiation.

If the price is met, it’ll be the highest for New Zealand this year.

Boulgaris Real Estate The Auckland city centre can be seen from the balcony of this Paritai Drive mansion.

What makes this Orakei landmark more grand than grand?

“It’s like a palace,” Real Estate agent Michael Boulgaris told OneRoof.

The vendors paid $10m for it at the end of 2016 and have spent at least $20m on it, and will be looking for $30m, he said.

Boulgaris Real Estate The house has the latest electronics for lighting, security, air-con – and even electric door handles. Some light fixtures alone value at least $200,000.

The 900sqm property’s current CV of $10m does not take into account the refurbishment. Over five years the house has been gutted and its interior completely rebuilt.

This included adding a pool house, a six-car garage, a gym, a bunker, new separate entrances for staff and contractors, as well as adding a separate catering kitchen that allows the serving of 200 guests – new owners will need to have friends.

Boulgaris Real Estate Zebra print anyone? And wardrobes fit for a Hollywood actors, says the real estate agent selling this $30 million mansion.

Boulgaris told OneRoof the owners worked with architects from New York, Singapore, and brought in stone from Italy.

The centrepiece of the house is the curving sculpture staircase designed by Singapore-based Weijenberg.

An upper floor art gallery corridor is also a highlight.

Boulgaris Real Estate The main floor has an on-view ‘cafe’ kitchen for friends and family, with a serious chefs’ kitchen behind.

There’s an elevator with a gold-satin finish, and the agent described the wall tiles as “something from Frank Lloyd Wright”.

“But for all the opulence, it is very sophisticated.”

The main kitchen of the “the café” described for “informal living” is made up of a hybrid mix of stone and wood.

There are five spa-like bathrooms and wardrobes that are “made for Hollywood actors”, the agent said.