UK scientists lovingly caretake charming historic villa, but now work calls them home

It was built in 1890 to be beside the sea. It's still over looking the water, 25 kilometres from where it was first built (video published September 23).

Wellingtonians may recognise this home from strolls along Oriental Parade way back in the day.

It’s not clear where on the parade it used to be, but it’s understood the two-storey Victorian villa originally had a waterfront home there.

The 1890-built home was moved to its current location in Naenae in 1984, and now sits on a section subdivided from the historic Balgownie estate. It still overlooks the water, however, Waiwhetu stream is just across the road, meandering through the Waiwhetu Reserve.

For the past nine years, it has been home to scientists Stuart Wimbush, of the Robinson Research Institute in nearby Gracefield, his wife Makiko Wimbush, a professional development coordinator for the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Wellington. The couple are originally from the UK, and their son Julian, 9, was born here.

The family bought the home when their son came along, after years of living in rentals.

“[We wanted something] that would be ours, where we could mark his height on the door jamb, or paint his room his favourite colour,” says Stuart. “So when we got our residence visas, we began looking for a place of our own.”

Bayleys/Supplied 16b Hamerton St, in Naenae, used to sit on Oriental Parade.

They started looking in Central Hutt, but after a first attempt at buying fell through, they broadened the search.

“Immediately this jumped out. We thought we would be outbid, but New Zealanders seem put off by age and grandeur, so we were able to get it at the advertised price, which was just within our budget.”

The couple fell in love with the long secluded driveway, which originally formed the entrance to the Balgownie estate.

“The age of the property also appealed, being of a similar age to the property we had left in the UK, and thereby feeling more established than something that has been newly built.

“My favourite place is the living room. Sitting back in the bay window with its coloured glass and the view out across the stream, with pukeko walking along the banks and ducks sitting on the lawn. It's a great place to just be.”

While the interior of the home is in keeping with its late Victorian roots, Stuart has brought it right up to 21st century spec by adding solar panels, a Tesla Powerwall battery and a dedicated EV charging station in the parking bay in front of the house.

Bayleys/Supplied The home has been extensively restored and updated.

“The house is ready for the next 20 years,” he says. “The thing that struck me while living there, that wasn't obvious from the outset, is that due to its relocation in the 80s, it combines the best of both worlds. It's an ancient house – by New Zealand standards – but it was brought up to modern standards when it was moved.”

The home has four double bedrooms, and two bathrooms – one is ensuite – ranged over two storeys and 170m². The master bedroom has the ensuite, a walk-in wardrobe and a private balcony. There are two reception rooms, and an open-plan kitchen diner, with access to the wraparound deck. There is stained-glass throughout the home.

Bayleys/Supplied It has two reception rooms.

Surrounded by native bush, and located near several of the valley’s best walking trails, Stuart describes his daily bike commute along the stream to Gracefield as “a daily delight, except on the windiest of days”.

“The biggest challenge about living here is convincing everyone that Naenae is the best suburb in the Hutt, and definitely better than anywhere in Wellington.

“Our son went to Wa Ora Montessori school, which was a bit of an experiment for us. It’s the only Montessori school in New Zealand that offers a pathway all the way through the school curriculum to high school. He had a great time there.”

After almost 12 years in New Zealand, work has called the family back to the UK. Stuart will be contributing to building the world's first fusion power plant – “Unless someone else gets there first, which would be a great thing for humanity”.

“I'd love to keep the house, but it needs to be lived in and loved, and caring for it from the other side of the globe just isn't practical.”

He doesn’t think it would suit being rented out, as “it needs to belong to its occupier, to have that reciprocal relationship”.

Bayleys/Supplied The second sitting room has access to the decking.

“I think it would suit anyone who wants a home they can love, rather than just a place to live.”

The home is listed with Conway Jeune and Tina Jeune-Bridges for Bayleys and is for sale by negotiation.

Bayleys/Supplied The kitchen diner is open plan with access to the decking.

Bayleys/Supplied Upstairs are four bedrooms, and access to a loft that could be developed.

Bayleys/Supplied The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite.

Bayleys/Supplied It also has a private balcony.