Foreign billionaires are buying $20m Kiwi properties sight unseen, says high-end real estate agent

There is a shortage of luxury listings, according to one real estate agent.

Caleb Paterson of real estate agency Paterson Luxury says less than 5% of multi-million dollar properties available for sale are listed on the open market at any one time, and claims hundreds of high-end buyers are forced to turn to off-market listings to avoid public scrutiny during the sale process.

He points to proposed legislative changes promised by National should they win the coming election, which would make it easier for foreign buyers to snap up luxury homes here. That has encouraged foreign billionaires to send their associates to scout potential properties in Aotearoa, Paterson says.

It’s meant the agent has had to “door knock” high-end estates, to see if the owners would sell, to meet the demand.

“What continues to amaze me is the high number of properties we sell over $20 or $30 million where the buyers have never actually viewed the property. They will have someone from their network or a trusted staff member, who knows their criteria, tasked with purchasing for them.

Paterson Luxury/Supplied Caleb Paterson of real estate agency Paterson Luxury.

“Often, I will not meet the new owner until they land in New Zealand and all of my dealings to that point will be through their management team or solicitor.”

Off-market listings are sales that are not marketed, or listed on real estate platforms. Instead, vendors tell agents the home is available, and the agents use their networks to bring appropriate (usually vetted) buyers to the property.

Paterson says another aspect driving demand is Kiwis worried the return of foreign buyers will heat up again, so they’re keen to buy now, “rather than pay what they believe will be a 20% premium next year”. They are also looking at confidential sales.

Paterson Luxury/Supplied Most luxury homes are sold off-market – Joe and Joanne public will probably never see them.

Kiwi buyers have the benefit of being able to approach owner of houses they like the look of for a private sale, however.

“Off-market confidential estates are a growing part of the market and we spend a lot of our time in an advocacy role, that is sourcing properties that are not yet available for sale. Often the owners might not have considered selling at this point, but when they are presented with a sizeable offer, beyond what they might have otherwise expected, they are more motivated to sell.

“In this part of the market numbers talk. There is always a price point, no matter how wealthy you are that you would sell for. Sometimes it is unrealistic, sometimes it is within the market and we have those conversations.”

Paterson says it comes down to supply and demand. There is more stock at the $1.5m end of the market.

“However, in the $10 million-plus luxury space, because there is so little product available and the buyer has the means to put their own stamp on it, you can get away with a lot less presentation than the general market.”

In his experience, off-market listings generate a premium for a vendor with little disruption. Marketing costs are also much lower for off-market sales, being limited to either two of three hero shots of the property, to give potential buyers a taster, rather than a full listing, which is not pubically available.

Paterson Luxury/Supplied Luxury homes like this one will attract foreign buyers again, if National’s proposed changes happen.

Estate agent Cristina Casares of Bayleys Ponsonby, who sells a lot of off-market properties, usually in the more affluent suburbs, told The Post there were many different reasons why vendors chose the off-market route.

“They may want to sell, but are just not quite ready,” Casares says. “They want to see if there are any buyers on my database who might be interested. Some people are busy with kids and teenagers, and they find the whole idea of open homes just too much.”

Often the vendors and buyers are “people who are quite private”, or going through a divorce and want to keep the transaction “under the radar”.

“In one instance, the vendor had seen another property they really wanted, and they didn’t have time to put their home on the market, so they contacted me to see if I could get them a quick sale, which happened.”

At the end of 2022, despite the property market slow down, prestige properties continued to fetch $10 million-plus prices.

Real Estate Institute figures show the proportion of $5m-plus sales rose to 0.4% in September 2022, from 0.3% at the same time in 2021. The proportion of high-end sales in the $5m-plus bracket had risen by 0.1% per year since 2019.