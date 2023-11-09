Historic Lower Hutt railway cottages saved from demolition, moved to new locations

One cottage on Baldwin Street in Lower Hutt has already been removed, a second was scheduled to be removed on Thursday morning.

Two of three historic railway cottages on Lower Hutt’s Baldwin St have been saved from demolition, with one already moved to a new location.

On Wednesday, Kāinga Ora confirmed that a buyer had been found for two of the cottages. The house at 17 Baldwin St had already been moved off site. Number 13 had been lifted and cut in half for removal, with transport scheduled for the early hours of Thursday, weather permitting.

The third cottage, at 15 Baldwin St, is still tenanted.

Kāinga Ora regional director Greater Wellington Vicki McLaren said the agency was “excited” that the historic Baldwin Street cottages' relocation was underway. The cottages had been sold to a company that specialises in relocating homes, but the agency could not name the company for commercial reasons.

“We’re really glad that we were able to find a solution for the Baldwin Street cottages,” McLaren said via email. “These homes are still in good condition and deserve to be preserved. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to sustainable development.”

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Numbers 13- 17 Baldwin St, in Moera Lower Hutt, will be redeveloped as public housing in early 2024.

A Britton house removal truck was spotted in front of the house on Tuesday.

McLaren said Kāinga Ora is New Zealand’s largest residential developer, and removes “between 800 and 1000 older houses per year to free up land for new housing”.

“We prioritise house relocation and deconstruction over demolition, wherever possible. Demolition will still occur, for example, when significant contaminants are present, or fire damage has occurred.”

She confirmed that the third cottage slated for removal was still tenanted.

“We are actively working with our remaining customers to find a suitable new home to ensure the family's needs are met without disruption.”

Sara Passmore/Supplied One of the Baldwin St cottages ready to be moved.

In September, it was revealed that 13-17 Baldwin St in Moera, owned by Kainga Ora, could be under threat if a buyer could not be found to remove them from the site.

At the time, McLaren told Stuff the agency aimed to complete the removal of all three houses by the year's end.

Residents of Baldwin St had received a letter in August 2022 stating the agency was in, “the early stages of exploring how these sites could be redeveloped for medium density public housing”.

A draft plan, shared with the community in April 2023, showed that the three houses would be removed, and replaced with four duplexes and one stand-alone home, providing housing for nine families. Open areas and gardens are also included in the plan. Work was slated to begin in October 2023.

It was thought that removing the cottages might be difficult and expensive due to the narrowness of the street. Removal required the houses to be cut in half.

Allocation of the buildings for removal was decided by a panel, which included local iwi, and businesses such as the removal company.

Sara Passmore/Supplied The second cottage lifted, and then halved fro transport.

Moera has many of the coveted workers' cottages, which were built as part of the 1925 Hutt Valley Land Settlement Act. There are several on Baldwin St alone, most of which are now privately owned.

Speaking prior to the removal, neighbour Sara Passmore said she was glad that the removal of the home meant there would be more public housing in the Hutt Valley.

“Our street has loads of character and I love our neighbourhood, but we need the housing. Moera is close to public transport, schools, and shops, so it makes sense to build homes here.

“I’m such a fan of railway cottages and they have such an important place in the history of New Zealand state housing and architecture. It would be a real pity to lose these houses.”

Kāinga Ora has confirmed that construction will now commence in the first half of 2024.