Dreamy Pauatahanui boat shed could be ideal summer holiday spot

This Porirua boatshed is on the market. It has a kitchen and bathroom, and although you can't spend the night there, lazing away your weekends is welcome.

With six weeks till Christmas, you might be thinking about how you’re going to spend your summer break. Imagine fishing, lounging and playing in and around one of Porirua’s picturesque boatsheds. Summer would be dreamy.

It has been for the Wellington-based owners of this idyllic spot, Donna Mitchell and her wife, Rosina Merry.

The couple, who live in an apartment in the capital, have owned the boat shed overlooking Pauatahanui inlet for about five years, and have spent many summer days kayaking, and swimming off the shed’s deck.

"We wanted somewhere that gave some space and a little bit of an escape. We've really treated it as one of the best backyards in New Zealand. We just had a little bit of a drive to get to it," says Mitchell.

The shed sits on Camborne Walkway, a popular walking trail around the inlet, with about 36 other sheds, all built some time in the 40s and 50s.

MITCHELL MERRY/Supplied The boatshed at 27 Camborne Walkway, Porirua, was built some time in the 40s or 50s.

"There was a group of us that set up a bit of a swimming challenge,” Mitchell says of her group of friends. “How many days of the summer can you swim? We won by far, because we'd head there, have a swim, go for a kayak, have a great hot shower and then barbecue, either for lunch or dinner."

Another plus was never having to transport their kayaks or water toys with them. They’re stored year-round, in the shed next to the living room.

MITCHELL MERRY/Supplied The shed has an open-plan living area.

Mitchell has always loved the look of boat sheds, and reckons Wellington has several iconic boat shed spots. While the couple were thinking of buying a holiday home up the coast, they spotted the shed on TradeMe.

"We just fell in love. It's really comfortable now, but it's also true to being a boat shed. You can hear the water underneath you."

MITCHELL MERRY/Supplied There’s a full bathroom as well as a kitchen.

Mitchell likes that all the sheds on Camborne Walkway are different and each has their own character. The other owners are friendly, and yet also respect the peace and solitude of the place.

Walkers on the route mean you’re never too isolated.

"If you've got the back door open you're guaranteed to have the odd dog whip in to have a look. And yet, if it's closed, it's like you're in your own private retreat."

The open-plan shed has a kitchen, bathroom and Kent fireplace. The back of the shed opens onto a wide deck that is “perfect for fishing”.

MITCHELL MERRY/Supplied You can’t spend the night there, but there’s definitely space to lounge around.

Sadly, the Greater Wellington Regional Council does not allow anyone to live in or stay the night in the sheds, but dozing on a banana lounger and watching the water is definitely allowed.

The Mitchell-Merrys are seeking $325,000 for the property, and are open to negotiating the sale of the fridge, a Weber barbecue and a marine engine which had been in the shed through several owners to the buyer.

MITCHELL MERRY/Supplied Outside, there’s plenty of storage for weekend toys.

"We're devastated at the thought of giving it up because we've had so much fun there,” says Mitchell. “We have family that we want to help out a little bit. It’s a good investment for our family.”

Boatsheds on the coveted area rarely come on the market. .

MITCHELL MERRY/Supplied One of the best views in the region.

A neighbouring boatshed sold for $395,000 recently. In April this year, a double shed at Titahi Bay in nearby Porirua came on the market seeking $199,000. It had no bathroom. In 2020, a much smaller shed on the south end of the beach, also without a bathroom, came on the market for about $130,000. In 2010, a fully kitted out boatshed in Paramata came to market seeking offers over $130,000.

Local man Nigel Johns is managing the listing on TradeMe.