The cheap new home up for auction - but there is a small catch

A house built by Otago Polytechnic students will go under the hammer

They have built dozens of homes which have been snapped-up by bargain hunters and placed on sections around the lower south.

Those locations are listed on a board hanging inside Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, which includes Waikouaiti, Queenstown, Kurow, Clinton and Taieri Mouth, with a new place that will soon be added.

That’s because the fully furnished three-bedroomed home, this year’s charity house, is set to be auctioned-off on Saturday, from noon.

The home was built over nine months by a group of 20 level 3 pre-trade carpentry students, and will be part of the annual Charity House Auction, which to date has returned more than $1.5million to local charities.

Last year a four-bedroom fully furnished home was sold for $405,000, surpassing the previous record ( in 2021) of $365,000.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Otago Polytechnic's Charity House, which is up for auction.

Meanwhile two other homes, built by other groups of students, have been pre-sold. Those homes add to the almost 60 properties build by students since the scheme started 17 years ago.

Kevin Dunbar, senior from the lecturer carpentry department, who has been at the polytechnic for 15 years, said each year a home was auctioned-off for charity, raising around $100,000 each year.

That charity house is “fully decked out’’, including the likes of carpets, vinyl, television, curtains and heat pump, all supplied by various sponsors.

That made it a potential bargain, with new homes normally selling for around $4000 a square metre.

But that did not mean the 123sqm home was potentially valued at just under $500,000, as buyers had to factor in transporting the charity house to a section, putting it on piles, and connecting it with utilities.

However the home was consented from “the roof to the floor’’, and all it needed was a location acceptable for transportable house, Dunbar said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Otago Polytechnic carpentry lecturer Kevin Dunbar outside the Charity House, which features a different design.

The 2023 home featured a newer design, and that was attracting interest despite a softening in the market.

The homes were built by students taking part in what was known as a pre-trade programme, “and it is our job to empower them with the skills and the knowledge on how to get an apprenticeship in the building industry’’.

That would take a further three and a half years with a registered builder “before they are a tradie’’.

Some of the students had gone to the polytechnic straight out of school, while others were seniors in their fifties and sixties who were retaining for another career.

They start with health and safety, then they learn about the raw materials and how to handle tools and machinery safely. After six weeks they put a peg in the ground and start to build their first house.

The group might learn about floors in the classroom, and then apply that knowledge to the house.

“We had a group recently finish and they were absolutely buzzing.’’

Dunbar said not all the students will enter the building industry, but will learn other skills useful to employers.

“They have learnt how to be part of a team and a good work ethic.’’

In 2022, Otago Polytechnic donated $110,000 to the Catalytic Foundation from the sale of the charity house.