Vendors 'highly motivated' to sell if they're still on the market now

Yes, January can be a quiet month for house-hunting, but you might also find your dream house.

It’s traditionally the quietest time of the year for house-hunting. Vendors and buyers are on holiday, and real estate offices, banks, lawyers and mortgage brokers all shut up shop from Christmas well past New Year.

But that doesn’t mean the property market stops. While house-hunting in January poses a few challenges, it’s still possible to find and buy your dream home – in fact, it might even be the time to find a bargain.

"January tends to be a time when there's limited stock on the market, the options are relatively thin, " says Lowe and Co managing director Craig Lowe. People panic a little bit about long weekends: Wellington and some other centres have two in a row before February.

Lowe says buyers assume everyone’s away.

"Actually, you find that people have already had a long Christmas break,” he says. “A lot of people stay in the city, and houses that are on the market in that January period tend to get an incredible amount of interest because there's just not much else to choose from."

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in January, Lowe advises buyers fretting over the lack of stock to be patient: More stock is coming. The busiest month for new listings is traditionally March.

Supplied Wellington real estate agent Craig Lowe.

It takes time after people get back from holiday to prepare their homes for sale, get advertising ready and get their property on the market.

"You'll find it easier in the coming months. Obviously, a good house is a good house. You've got to go for it, I wouldn't say ignore it, but I think it can be unnaturally quiet in terms of listings in January,” he says.

"My general recommendation is that it's a great time to buy. The saying is, 'you marry the property, you date the rate'.

“The high interest rates are not going to be high forever, but [if you buy now] you're buying below the long-term trend."

It’s crucial to be aware of time frames and office opening dates if you’re trying to make an offer during the summer, says Professionals estate agent Shane Brockelbank. This year, most agents will finish work on December 22 and won’t be back again until January 8.

"If you make an offer, it gets signed by the vendor and then will sit at the real estate agents' office until January 8, when it will be processed and sent off to a lawyer.

"If you are a purchaser, one very good thing to know would be whether your solicitor is working between January 8 to 20? Because a lot don't."

AARON WOOD/STUFF It can be tough to get your finances ready to impress the bank manager – here are some things that can help.

The offer might be sent to a lawyers’ office that's closed till later in the month – by the time it’s seen by the lawyer, you may only have three days left to get the offer across the line before it times out.

"It would be very beneficial to know if your lawyer is open or when their first day back at work is."

It might also be a good idea to pre-arrange with a builder to be available over that period, if you do find a property you want to put an offer in for. Brockelbank reckons most vendors these days will have a copy of the LIM report for buyers, but you will still need to arrange your own building report.

If you’ve made arrangements with your lawyer, and you have all your other ducks in a row, January can be “a really good time to make an offer because [the listings] are sitting there dormant”, says Brockelbank.

Supplied Real Estate agent Shane Brockelbank.

The last open home would have been on either December 9 or 16. By mid-January, vendors haven't had an open home or an offer in a month. "They're probably becoming highly motivated to look at offers because it's been very quiet for three or four weeks,” says Brockelbank. "They’ve stayed on the market, and they want an offer, but they also understand there are new listings coming.

“Most owners would love to see an offer over the Christmas break. Last year, my little team sold three houses over the Christmas break, which was a lot. Quite often you can go that whole month without selling anything."