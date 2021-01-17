Another Italian town offers $1.69 villas - with a catch

Sambuca Di Sicilia is offering 15 more derelict homes in the idyllic Italian countryside for sale for less than the cost of a coffee.

A picturesque Italian town with a view of Mt Etna, is selling run down villas for just €1 (NZ$1.69)

According to The Telegraph, Sambuca Di Sicilia, a tiny hill top town in sunny Sicily, is releasing 15 more run down homes onto the market, after a successful sale of 17 homes two years ago.

In the 2018 sale, the homes went to buyers from around the world and it seems the Italian city’s mayor is hoping for a similar bump to the region’s population and fortunes with a second sale.

As ever, if it looks too good to be true, it almost is: renovations on the properties are likely to be prohibitively expensive, Covid is still not under control.

The last sale had a regenerative effect on the town, which has an ageing and dwindling population.

“A lot of the buyers have been under the age of 40, which is important for a town like ours,” the town’s deputy mayor Giuseppe Cacioppo told The Telegraph.

Sambuca was now "a little United Nations", and he hoped more people would consider moving to the town.

Sambuca joins a host of Italian towns that have sought revitalise their communities by selling derelict buildings for cut-throat prices.

Getty Images The picturesque town of Sambuca Di Sicilia has already sold off 17 once derelict homes. Now it's selling 15 more.

In June, 2020, the village of Cinquefrondi in Calabria offered homes for about $1.80, with the caveat that refurbishment must be completed in 3 years, or the owners would face a significant fine.

Beyond the dirt cheap housing, Cinquefrondi’s two big selling points were being Covid free, and having a young, socially conscious Mayor.

In 2019, Bivona, deep in the heart of Sicily, began selling homes for €1 with similar restoration caveats, as did nearby Mussomeli.

The same year Cammarata, known as the village with a thousand balconies, gave dilapidated homes away free under the proviso restoration would start within three years.

Buyers at all three sites would also need to pay about €5000 (NZ$9000) as a deposit, which was, in most cases refundable once work began.

In January, 2020, Bisaccia in the Campania region offered 90 delapidated buildings for just for €1 (NZ$1.80) each.

Many of the buildings being offered were clustered tightly together in the most ancient part of the village, with many sharing a common entrance.