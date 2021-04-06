Coloured glass pieces we'd give the green light to

In case you hadn’t heard, coloured glass is trending again.

While many of us associate it with a retro mid-century look, coloured glass products have been around a lot longer.

In fact, the ancient Egyptians are believed to have been making coloured glass beads as early as 2625 BC.

These playful glass pieces will make a wonderful addition to your own collection, and they also make the thoughtful gift for the vintage lovers in your life.

Here are our picks of the coloured glass crop:

Kate Mitchell Speckled Vase

With her background in painting, Auckland glass artists Kate Mitchell views clear glass as a canvas to which she applies colour using different techniques and applications.

She describes her pieces as functional artworks and her speckled vase is just that, an explosion of fun, colour and texture.

Come spring, this vase would look simply delightful packed full of colourful blooms.

Bianca Lorenne Moroccan Jug

Less cheerful, but no less beautiful, is this hand blown Bianca Lorenne Moroccan pitcher, made using recycled mustard glass.

Each jug has slight irregularities, which only add to its charm.

Everyday Needs x Monmouth Handblown Rose Tumbler

Made by Monmouth Glass in collaboration with Everyday Needs, these hand blown glasses were born from a desire to create a glass with a gorgeous tactile feel in the hand.

Their wide lip, tapered base and irregular walls mean they stack in a beautifully organic way.

The tumblers get their colour from a powdered pigment - with flecks of real gold - that covers the surface of the hot glass. When it cools it creates that gorgeous speckled, painterly effect.

Curionoir Hand blown glass candles

Inspired by traditional apothecaries, each piece in the Curio glass range is individually hand blown and embellished with a stamp reminiscent of old wax seals.

The jewel-toned glass jars get filled with a uniquely perfumed candle made from biodegradable botanical wax and lead free cotton wick.

Our pick is the Dark Bouquet, an earthy citrus scent with notes of orange flower, cypress, jasmine and vetyver.

Devon Made Glass Banana

What do you buy for the person that has everything? How about a crystal glass banana guaranteed to elicit a smile?

Artist Devyn Ormsby’s glass fruit series is a playful homage to the retro blown glass fruit displays popular in the 1960s.

Not big on bananas? The collection also features dimpled mandarins, smooth pears and some gorgeous lemons.

Kristina Dam Dual Vase

Kristina Dam’s Dual Vases are all made of thick hand blown glass and painted in soft shades, such as this deep ocher.

Turn the vase 180 degrees and use either the top or bottom as the vessel.

Flotsam & Jetsam Green Preserving Jars

These old European preserving jars from Flotsam and Jetsam are very beautiful and at 54cm tall they are also very large.

Authentically antique, and with imperfections to prove it, the beauties would make great vessels for oversized dried floral arrangements.