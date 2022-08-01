The town where you can buy your first home for $325,000

A house on Westport’s Derby St. The town’s average house price is just $325,000.

A South Island town is increasingly attracting first-home buyers, with average house price at a third of the national average.

Westport has an average price of $325,000 compared with the national average of over $1 million, and that's appealing to people who cannot afford a house in the main centres and want to work from home.

Daimon Schwalger, an award-winning artist known as The Nomad, has become part of the furniture since moving to the Westport in 2019.

“I never actually thought that I'd end up in a small place like Buller. There's a really beautiful community connection where people sort of watch out for you,” he said.

After decades as a touring musician and city-dweller, Schwalger and his wife bought a house for $240,000.

It became a base for their dream businesses – an audiovisual production company and a massage therapy business – and they haven't looked back since.

“You're driving back over that Buller bridge back into town and you're just loving it, it's just amazing, and it's so good to be home.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Alison Fox moves belongings from her previously flooded home in Westport in February.

Buller District mayor Jamie Cleine said a steady stream of professionals had been arriving from main centres since Covid kicked off.

“Covid has been quite good for regions like Buller. A number of people have discovered that they can work from home, and so that's opened their eyes to what the Buller has to offer.”

West Coast Development chief executive Heath Milne said the salary-to-house price ratio gave young professionals a leg up.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the town does have a big infrastructure bill ahead.

“Salaries and wages on the coast, including the Buller are very comparable, but you've just got that much lower cost of living,” he said.

But the affordability comes with a caveat, with Westport facing a major infrastructure problem.

More than 500 homes were flooded in a storm in July last year, and about 70% of those still aren't fully repaired.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Westport local Mickey Ryan helped rescue residents from their homes in his Unimog during recent flooding in the Buller area. (First published July 23, 2021)

More flooding in February cut the town off, and Cleine said there is no quick fix.

“I think we're looking at another two years of pretty significant infrastructure spend,” he said.

The Buller and West Coast Councils are waiting for government approval for a $56 million flood protection programme, which would include a ring embankment around most of Westport's residential area.