First-home buyer help: We made a 'good' offer on a house, why was it declined?

Try to gather as much info as you can on all aspects of the house-buying journey, as it can be a frustrating process.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

Q: My partner and I are looking for our first home. We put in an offer on a property recently, but we were unsuccessful.

What confused us was that the real estate agent said the vendor would likely accept an offer within a certain price range, but when we made what we thought was a good offer within that range, it was declined.

Why might this happen, and how will we know what to offer in future?

A: I’m sorry to hear that you missed out on a property. After making an offer within the suggested price range, I appreciate that it could be frustrating to hear that your offer was unsuccessful.

The most important thing to remember for next time is while the vendor’s price expectations are usually very important to them, it isn’t necessarily the only thing they take into consideration when deciding whether to accept an offer.

When acting for a vendor, a licenced real estate professional’s (licensee’s) role is to act in their client’s best interest. That includes encouraging the best possible offers for their client to consider.

As a prospective buyer, the licensee can answer your questions about the property, and give you advice and information based on what they have discussed with the vendor, including price expectations. The real estate licensees’ Code of Conduct overseen by us here at the Real Estate Authority says that they cannot mislead you or provide you with false information, but it also requires them to seek the best outcome for their client.

The licensee might indicate a price range – and they must not mislead you about their client’s price expectations – but this is no guarantee that an offer within (or even above) that price range will be accepted.

Many buyers will make an offer with conditions attached that need to be met before they agree to buy the property. An offer with conditions will have the price a buyer is willing to pay in writing and will state the things that need to happen (the conditions) before the offer becomes “unconditional”, and the sale can be completed.

For example, a buyer might submit an offer with the condition that they can get a property inspection report or a valuation that is acceptable to them.

Alternatively, they may include the condition that they have their mortgage loan approved first, or that they sell their current home first. An offer with fewer conditions is often called a “cleaner” offer.

Sometimes, a vendor will look for a cleaner offer that is less likely to fall through if conditions are not met or for an offer with conditions that are better suited to their requirements. For example, they may be moving overseas and would like to sell quickly. Alternatively, they may want a long settlement period to allow time to find another house to move into.

Sometimes vendors have a vision of what might happen to their house once it has changed hands – they may prefer to accept an offer from a young family, for example, even at a slightly lower price. It can also be the case that a vendor adjusts their price expectations.

A vendor might try to negotiate your initial offer by providing feedback that they would accept a specific higher price or fewer conditions, which would give you an opportunity to consider adjusting your offer. However, it’s the vendor’s decision whether they want to negotiate.

The important thing to understand is that the vendor doesn’t have to accept the first, the highest, or any of the offers presented to them. They are not under any obligation to explain their decision, but you are entitled to ask, and the real estate professional can relay any information the vendor gives them permission to provide you with. This feedback can be useful when considering making an offer on the next property you’re interested in.

You may have wondered if there was another offer on the table that the vendor accepted instead of yours. When there is more than one written offer, the agent will present all of these to the vendor. Prospective buyers are then in what is known as a “multi-offer process”. In this situation, all the written offers are presented to the vendor by the real estate agency. They must also clearly explain the situation to all those who have made a written offer. They must give all buyers a chance to review their offer in case they want to make it more attractive given there is competition, and they must tell buyers if other offers are withdrawn.

From your question, it seems you weren’t part of a multi-offer process in this case, but this is important to understand for future situations.

Most importantly, as first-home buyers, I strongly recommend that you gather as much information as possible on all aspects of the house-buying journey. Understanding the different scenarios that can arise, the steps to take and what to expect will all help you to navigate the process with confidence.

REA has created the consumer website settled.govt.nz, which is specifically designed to provide independent information, tools, and resources to help consumers like you. I encourage you to use it as a reference as you move forward towards securing your first home.

All the best to you and your partner on your house-hunting journey!

For more information about the process of buying or selling property – and what to expect when working with a real estate professional – visit settled.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.