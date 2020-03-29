Take a peek inside Neil Finn's $7.2m LA home

The musical legend has bought a second, more substantial home in LA, in the Los Feliz area.

Neil Finn and wife Sharon have just become the owners of a four-bed home in LA - that wouldn't look out of place in Grey Lynn or Wellington.

According to Variety, Finn spent about US$4.3 million (NZ$7.2m) buying the home from Simpsons writer Tim Long.

With a celebrity history - before Long, it had belonged to Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl - the home was built in 1922 in what the listing describes as Colonial-style. It looks a bit like a very large version of the classic Kiwi double-fronted villa.

A short drive from Hollywood, the home is near the storied Greek Theatre and Hollywood Bowl where Finn's current band, Fleetwod Mac, have played.

With five bathrooms, a pool and a library, there's plenty of space. But there's also a full guesthouse with seperate bathroom, perfect for visitors from back home.

It's all set on more than 800sqm of lush, landscaped gardens.

With recently refreshed decor, Finn's home boasts a grand entranceway with a sweeping staircase and parquet floors, a library, two reception rooms and a kitchen diner.

The style is fresh and contemporary with white walls throughout, except for the library, where the vendors chose a calm and erudite forrest green.

The house still retains some period features too, including coveted crown mouldings, a fire-engine red front door and that beautiful staircase.

The listing calls the home a "Hamptons-style stunner", pointing out the upstairs skylight, a "treetops covered balcony" and "sparkling Downtown views".

Los Feliz is known to be popular with celebrities. According to celebrity property site The Dirt, Kristen Bell, actors Kristen Bell, Jon Hamm, Colin Farrell and Angelina Jolie own properties there.

According to The Dirt, it's the second home Finn has bought in LA, the first was a cottage, also in Los Feliz which he bought in 2018 for US$1.7m (NZ$2.8m)

In 2018 it was announced the Finn would join 70s supergroup Fleetwood Mac as a replacement for Lindsay Buckingham, who had been fired.

He played his first show in New Zealand with the band in September 2019, "smashing it" at Auckland's Spark Arena according to Stuff reviewer Nicky Park.

